The National Weather Service on Sunday issued a tornado watch on Sunday that now extends to the Lowcountry.
The watch will remain in effect through 2 a.m. Monday, forecasters said, and applies to the following counties: Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Darlington, Dillon, Dorchester, Florence, Georgetown, Horry, Marion, Marlboro and Williamsburg. The bulk of stormy weather in the Lowcountry is expected through 9 p.m.
A tornado watch means that there are existing weather conditions that could possibly produce a cyclone. A warning is indicative of an imminent tornado, and shelter should be taken immediately.
The tornado watch comes as much of the state, including coastal South Carolina counties, are preparing for potentially severe thunderstorm conditions. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast for the Lowcountry region in the mid-afternoon and early evening hours, forecasters said.