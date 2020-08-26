SC treasurer sues auditor, county, citing workplace rife with threats and harassment

Tensions have come to a head in Beaufort County's county offices, where the treasurer has filed a lawsuit against the auditor she says has harassed her for years.
County Treasurer Maria Walls complained that auditor James Beckert has intimidated and harassed her since they met in 2014. She called it a pattern of bullying that largely targeted women in the male-dominated county leadership.
In a petition that named both Beckert and the county as defendants, Walls said Beckert accused her of breaking the law and made thinly veiled threats to her from the beginning of his campaign. He ambushed her in county buildings, she said, often glaring at her through her office window or using security cameras to track her.
When Walls announced her pregnancy, she said in the lawsuit, he noted what a shame it would be if something should happen to her to prevent a healthy birth.
The allegations follow a May hearing at which the Beaufort County Republican Party unanimously asked Beckert to write a formal apology to party chairwoman Sherri Zedd. He has not, party Chairman Kevin Hennelly said, and is not considered a member in good standing.
Beckert had sent Zedd two emails addressed to "Arbeit" Zedd, citing dyslexia in misspelling her name. Nazis emblazoned "arbeit," the German word for labor, on the gates of concentration camps where Jewish people were slaughtered. The term is widely considered an anti-Semitic slur.
"Somebody who would make statements like that and not apologize ... we would not support," Hennelly said. "We do not have so support anyone who would be an embarrassment to our party."
