SC town with history of sewer leaks may remove pipe that was site of 10-million-gallon spill

HOLLYWOOD — This small town's beleaguered sewer system may soon get some help, as officials with a larger utility are planning to divert sewage away from leak-prone lines that run through ecologically sensitive streams and marshes.

Charleston Water System held a kickoff meeting at the end of May for the project, which would connect Hollywood to CWS's system at Main Road and Savannah Highway. The tie-in is closer to the town than the current connection with the city of Charleston's water utility, and would effectively remove 5 miles of sewer line, including a portion that sprang a major leak in 2018.

It would also send sewage through plastic CWS piping that's only a few years old, instead of the metal Hollywood lines that date to the 1980s and are prone to corrosion. Right now, two parallel 8-mile mains connect Hollywood to CWS' system in West Ashley, at Stinson Drive. CWS charges Hollywood for treatment of the effluent.

"I am ecstatic, I am happy, happy, happy," John Dunmyer III, the mayor of Hollywood, said of the proposed project.

CWS is devoting its own resources to designing the new connection and paying for 25 percent of construction costs, while asking the S.C. Rural Infrastructure Authority for a grant to cover the remaining 75 percent. The total cost is estimated at about $700,000, said Russell Huggins, capital projects officer for the water utility.

The grant application period closes in September. Assuming funds are granted, CWS would work to complete the connection by the end of 2022, said Kin Hill, CEO of the water system.

"For a relatively reasonable amount of funding, there will be some very significant improvements," Hill said.

Hill said he was confident about the monies being awarded because of a history of high-profile sewer problems in Hollywood.

Hollywood is a town of about 5,000 at the southern end of Charleston County, with a mix of older, poorer neighborhoods and upscale subdivisions like Stono Ferry and Poplar Grove. Its sewage collection system was built in the 1980s, both to bring much-needed sanitation to nearby Petersfield and to pave the way for development in the area.

But years of underinvestment and neglect caused major problems for Hollywood's sewer collection system, a Post and Courier investigation found. The worst incident was a leak that seeped over the first two months of 2018, sending an estimated 10 million gallons of untreated effluent into a tributary of the Stono River.

That episode and other issues led to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control putting the town under a consent order to improve major problems with its system, which includes 36 miles of pipe and 26 pump stations in all.

A spokeswoman for the agency said Hollywood was in compliance with that order.

Still, DHEC records indicate Hollywood has had five small spills over the past two years. Not all were the town's fault; the most recent spill, on June 2, happened when a contractor accidentally cracked a sewer line.