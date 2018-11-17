A small South Carolina town that dosed some of its drinking water with an uncommon disinfectant may face a second lawsuit, and observers say the chemical is not the only potential problem with what's coming out of the taps.
The town of Denmark, in Bamberg County, recently was revealed to have been using HaloSan in one of its four wells, a preventative measure to stop slimy, iron-emitting bacteria that aren't harmful to people but interfere with screens in the well.
The continuous dosing started in 2008, but the affected well was pulled offline in June because HaloSan is not EPA-approved for use in drinking water. The chemical is, however, approved by the feds for use in hot tubs and pools.
The discovery led to a class-action lawsuit against the town, and another group of residents concerned about the water in Denmark may file an additional suit.
Deanna Miller-Berry, one of those residents, planned to hold a community meeting Friday evening to discuss the quality of the town's drinking water in further detail.
Mark Edwards, a Virginia Tech researcher who has worked with Miller-Berry and other Denmark residents to monitor the town's water, is expected to provide an overview. Edwards said his work, which began last year, also found lead levels over the federal limit — higher than expected, but "not dangerously so."
Denmark Mayor Gerald Wright said the town's use of HaloSan was based on advice from experts like the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. He said the town has been proactive in dealing with water quality.
"I've lived here all my life. I drink water every day, bathe in it every day," Wright said. "I'm not concerned about the quality of water, because we've been responsible."
Mike Marcus, the head of DHEC's water bureau, said while HaloSan isn't EPA-approved, it is approved by NSF International, an independent nonprofit group that sets water standards that are followed around the world and in 49 states. He also said another product with the same active ingredient as HaloSan has been approved by EPA.
Edwards said that other product — Dantoin — is only mean to be used as a one-time cleaning agent, not a continuous additive. EPA also requires that drinking water has to be filtered with activated charcoal after an application of Dantoin. There's no indication Denmark did that as it used HaloSan.
Edwards, who has also studied the recent water crisis in Flint, Michigan, said that DHEC's argument was a "smoke and mirror story."
"It's not a case where the burden of truth is, 'Show me that it's not safe.' When it comes to drinking water chemicals, you have to prove that it is safe," Edwards said.
There have been more visible signs of trouble in the town, including tap water that sometimes runs brown.
Discolored water can happen for a number of reasons, and it doesn't necessarily mean the water is unsafe. Wright said that in Denmark, it's a normal symptom of when the water utility flushes out its pipes.
Miller-Berry said she sees brown water come out of her tap roughly once a week, and she follows the town's instructions and runs the faucet until the water turns clear. But she's not confident that the water is really clean.
"We have to fix our water system or eventually, we’re going to be a ghost town," she said. "Nobody’s going to want to be here."