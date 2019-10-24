EUTAWVILLE — A South Carolina police chief who abruptly resigned for "personal" reasons is now charged with misconduct in office and grand larceny.

The Times & Democrat reports the charges against former Eutawville police Chief Steven Daniel Holloway were filed after a monthslong investigation by the State Law Enforcement Division. Arrest warrants say the 37-year-old Santee man stole $4,606 in seized cash between December 2017 and August 2018, while he was the town's police chief.

The newspaper says the state probe began immediately after Holloway resigned on Aug. 13. A separation document between the town and Holloway says he resigned after being confronted. It also accuses him of exchanging seized weapons with a local gun store.

Holloway was released on his own recognizance Tuesday. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

Holloway had served with the town's police chief since 2011 and became its chief in 2015, according to The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg.

This isn't the first time one of the town's top cops has run afoul of the law. Former Police Chief Richard Combs faced a murder charge in connection with the May 2011 shooting of an unarmed black man named Bernard Bailey during a confrontation in the parking lot of rural Eutawville’s town hall.

Combs, who is white, claimed self-defense, but prosecutors said he used excessive force against the 54-year-old retired correctional officer, who was shot three times. The case drew national attention in the aftermath of racially charged deaths around the country.

Combs faced two trials that ended with hung juries and mistrials before he eventually pleaded guilty in 2015 to a misconduct charge. He was sentenced to five years of probation and one year of house arrest.