SC to see possible tornadoes, severe storms statewide on Thursday

South Carolina will be buffeted by a severe weather system starting early Thursday, forecasters say, and the front has the potential to spawn some serious tornadoes.
Strong thunderstorms, high wind that could make travel dangerous, and hail are all also possible, the National Weather Service said, as the front moves from the Upstate to the coast over the course of the day. Some trees and power lines may be taken down by winds gusting at 60 mph and occasionally as high as 75 mph, the strength of a weak Category 1 hurricane.
Meteorologists with the NWS say the hazards will arrive:
- Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. in the Greenville-Spartanburg area;
- Between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. in the central Midlands;
- And between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. for coastal areas east of I-95, including the Charleston and Myrtle Beach areas.
The Upstate faces the least risk for the system, with slightly less chance for tornado formation. But the rest of the state faces a "moderate" outlook, the second highest category of risk, according to the Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Twisters that form could reach EF2 strength, with wind speeds starting at 111 mph.
If a tornado is coming, the S.C. Emergency Management Division recommends sheltering in an interior room on the lowest floor of a structure, away from windows and doors to the exterior. EMD also says it is unwise to try and outrun a tornado in a vehicle; seek shelter instead if on the road.
South Carolina has long been vulnerable to tornadoes in the springtime, like a spate of deadly twisters last April that left hundreds homeless. Historically, the most tornadoes have formed in April and May, mostly in the Midlands and points north. But hurricanes at the coast can also spur tornadoes.
"Our confidence here is moderate to high in this being a fairly high-impact event, and really the first one we have of the spring, which is typically our severe weather season," said Chris Landolfi, a meteorologist with the NWS in Columbia.
The front that will arrive in South Carolina on Thursday was just west of Louisiana on Wednesday morning. It has a higher potential to spur tornadoes elsewhere in the Southeast, prompting forecasters to issue a rare "high risk" warning for an area centered over central Mississippi.
Check back for more on this developing story.