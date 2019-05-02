A medical examiner's report released Thursday states that a South Carolina fifth-grader, whose death after a brief classroom fight sparked national news, died of natural causes.

Ten-year-old Raniya Wright died on March 27, a few days after a classroom fight at Forest Hills Elementary School in Walterboro. Her family and even a South Carolina lawmaker speculated that the girl died as the result of a fight with another student who had been bullying Wright for some time.

But the medical examiner's report from the Medical University of South Carolina released publicly on Thursday says Wright died of hemorrhage caused by a artarteriovenous malformation, also known as AVM.

"There was no external or internal traumatic injury noted," the report said. "Furthermore, the manner of death is best deemed natural."

The pathologist wrote that Wright died "as a result of acute intracranial hemorrhage due to a ruptured cerebellar arteriovenous vascular malformation."

AVMs are abnormal connections of arteries and veins that are considered the “leading cause of hemorrhage(s) in children and young adults,” according to a report published by the National Institutes of Health.

The medical examiner's report comes nearly three weeks after the Colleton County Coroner and 14th Circuit Solicitor Duffie Stone announced that no charges would be pursued against the other student, there was no bullying and no evidence that the classroom fight caused the fifth-grader’s death.

This story is developing; please check back for updates.