SC teens blame Tesla autopilot after backing into patrol car, Florida deputies say

Sheriff's deputies in Florida say two teenage girls from Charleston tried to blame a Tesla's autopilot feature after a minor crash with a patrol vehicle earlier this month.
A deputy stopped a white, 2018 Tesla on March 19 after he saw it pull from a Wawa gas station on Florida State Road 100, in Palm Coast, and go down the wrong side of the road, according to the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.
"The car complied, came to a stop and then proceeded to back into the deputy’s patrol vehicle," the Sheriff's Office said.
When the deputy walked up to the Tesla, he saw two teenage girls, ages 14 and 15, inside, the Sheriff's Office said. One of the girls was in the back seat and the other was in the front passenger seat.
No one was in the driver's seat, the Sheriff's Office said.
The girls told deputies they were traveling from Charleston to visit one of their fathers, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies asked both girls who was driving the car, the Sheriff's Office said. They claimed the Tesla was in autopilot mode when it backed into the patrol car.
"However, it was later determined that one of the juveniles was operating the vehicle before putting it in autopilot, causing the crash," the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies contacted both girls' parents, the Sheriff's Office said. The driver's mother didn't know her daughter left Charleston and thought she was at her grandmother's house.
Because of the distance they'd traveled — Palm Coast is along Interstate 95 between St. Augustine and Daytona Beach — the parents weren't able to pick their daughters up that night, the Sheriff's Office said.
The deputy's car wasn't harmed but the Tesla sustained $300 in damage, the Sheriff's Office said. The teen driver was cited with driving without a license.
Deputies left the teens in Florida Department of Children and Families custody until their parents arrived.
Further information about the case wasn't available.
A Tesla representative couldn't immediately be reached for comment.