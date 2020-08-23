SC teachers express back-to-school frustrations, confusion over reopening plans

In the coming weeks, South Carolina teachers will begin returning to their classrooms to teach students for the first time since Mid-March, when they left to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Despite desperately wanting to meet students in person, many educators fear the worst.

Disease activity remains high in the majority of the state, prompting concerns of school outbreaks and widespread virus transmission.

Rapidly changing information from state health leaders and a breakdown in communication from district officials has resulted in a tremendous amount of stress for teachers, said Sherry East, a Rock Hill teacher and president of the S.C. Education Association.

"There’s just a lot of unrest and anxiety," East said.

Teachers across the state are nervous, frustrated and tired, she said. Some say they're still searching for answers that school leaders are unable to provide.

Of the state's 81 school districts, 17 started last week. In 31 others, the first day of school was delayed until Sept. 8. The rest start somewhere in between.

In Charleston schools, teachers still don't know whether they'll be teaching in person or virtually. Last-minute changes to the district's online-only instructional program have only added fuel to the fire.

Teachers in Greenville County, the state's largest school district, have also reported needing to change their classroom plans on a dime.

Horry County school leaders have pushed off making a final decision on virtual vs. face-to-face school until the end of August, giving teachers only a handful of days to finalize lesson plans.

In the Midlands, teachers are being asked to return to their classrooms to work, even if they're not going to be working with students face to face.

The S.C. Department of Education gave school districts wide flexibility as they crafted their reopening plans. It published a set of specific guidelines schools should adhere to as they open their doors amid a global pandemic, but the agency has stopped short of requiring districts to actually adhere to them, prompting confusion on everything from face-covering policies to remote learning conditions.

Meanwhile, in an effort to encourage schools across the country to reopen, the White House formally classified teachers as essential workers. The declaration, which only offers guidance, asks teachers to voluntarily return to the classroom even after they've been exposed to a confirmed case of COVID-19 as long as they are asymptomatic.

"Teachers are so confused right now," East said.

A lack of options

Many teachers in Charleston County know as much as parents do about school reopening plans, said Mev McIntosh, an area representative for the Charleston-area SC for Ed advocacy organization and an English teacher at North Charleston High School.

"I know the district does the best as it can right now in a time where things are changing daily to try and communicate that out to the public, but I say that what the public currently knows is also what I know," McIntosh said.

She's gotten some of her news about school reopening plans over the past few weeks via social media.

"I don’t want parents and families to think that teachers are more privy to information coming from the district than the parents are," she said.

Many teachers are fearful to return to the classroom, McIntosh said. They're also worried about whether they'll need to purchase additional hand sanitizer, masks or cleaning supplies.

Earlier this month, more than 3,000 educators from across the state called in to listen and ask questions about school reopening during a "tele townhall" with S.C. Superintendent Molly Spearman.

In response to a poll question asking about teachers' level of comfort returning to the classroom for in-person instruction, 41 percent said they were not comfortable returning, 34 percent said they were somewhat uncomfortable and 17 said they were somewhat comfortable returning.

Only 8 percent said they were completely comfortable.

"I think that's really the big thing right now, where there's this huge level of anxiety from teachers," McIntosh said.

She also fears that rushed school reopenings will only exacerbate the state's teacher shortage.

"It’s not just a teacher shortage in South Carolina, but it’s a teacher exodus. That exodus is going to be compounded by teachers who are genuinely concerned about returning face-to-face even with safety regulations that will be in place," she said.

In response to a different poll question posed during Spearman's town hall, 45 percent of teachers said they would plan to leave their school as soon as possible and seek employment elsewhere if their district did not follow the guidelines set forth by the accelerateEd task force and reopened while COVID-19 disease activity in their area is high.

Forty percent said that decision would have a medium impact on their career decisions, while 15 percent said it would have no impact on their decision to teach.

In Charleston County, district leaders have repeatedly assured board members and parents that teachers will have the option to choose whether they feel comfortable teaching students face-to-face.

But some educators say that hasn't been presented as an option for everyone in the district.

"I’m getting a lot of messages from teachers, especially in the special areas like P.E., drama, arts ... that are not being provided an option," said Leanna Rossi-Potter, president of the Charleston County Education Association and a teacher at Wando High School.

Rossi-Potter said she's talked with around 20 or so teachers who have faced this issue. Many of them do not wish to speak publicly about it due to a fear of retaliation, she said.

"Many of them are concerned. They feel pressured to teach face-to-face when they don’t feel comfortable. It’s just literally a mess," she said.

Another point of contention for some teachers: All CCSD educators, whether they're going to be teaching students in person or virtually, are being asked to report to their classroom daily for work.

It's a similar story in Richland County School District One.

Dottie Adams, who teaches eighth grade science at Hand Middle School in Columbia, said offering a yearlong virtual learning option should alleviate the concerns of parents fearful of their children bringing home the coronavirus, but challenges remain within the classrooms.

"As far as teachers, we have been asked to work in buildings, which is definitely concerning. There has been some flexibility and communications about those expectations," Adams said. "Probably the biggest concern with teachers is clarity about where they have to work. Even though there are these guidelines, how they're being enforced is a huge discrepancy and that is very worrisome for teachers."

Changing plans

In Greenville County schools, students who want in-person instruction will return to their physical classrooms once a week until virus levels in the area slow. Under this hybrid approach, the remainder of their days will be spent learning online.

Katie Kerchanin applied to teach for the county’s virtual school last month when it became clear that returning to Westcliff Elementary as a music teacher would mean some level of in-person classes.

She’s taking care of her mother, who’s battling cancer, and worried working with her students in the classroom would put her at risk.

She was accepted to the virtual program about two weeks ago. Since then, planning for classes has been a challenge as Greenville County Schools continue to adjust plans to adapt to the pandemic.

"It’s overwhelming," she said. "Everyone’s emotions are running high and they're probably working on a lack of sleep and we’re just trying to get stuff done as best as we can."

She didn’t know which students she would be teaching until last Friday, when she got a message from the district saying she would only be working with a single grade level.

But on Monday, one week before the first official day of class, she got another update notifying her she would now be working with students in six grades. That message included a detailed schedule outlining how she would give every student an opportunity to interact with her live.

Then, on Wednesday, she got another message with a new schedule.

"It gives you a little bit of whiplash," she said.

Erik Schrader, a Conway High School economics teacher, said he continues to struggle with planning lessons because many of his lessons involve group work.

“I’ll have to come up with different activities for some of it,” he said. “I’m holding off until I actually know what we’re doing.”

Horry County Schools does not plan to make a decision until Aug. 31 on the type of instruction the start of the academic year will entail for its brick-and-mortar schools.

Schrader said he will teach the same class he taught last year with the same curriculum, but he will have to be creative with the delivery, he said.

The district’s reopening plan is clear to him, though he is unclear about face mask requirements while students are at their desks, he said.

Horry County Schools’ mask requirement states students, staff and visitors must wear masks unless they are at lunch or during physical activities. According to S.C. Department of Education guidelines, “student face coverings may be removed upon teacher or administrator direction while in the classroom or during special activities outside the classroom.”

“The way I read (the requirement) was masks on all day,” he said. “However, at the board meeting, it was stated that students could take them off at their desks. Which, in my opinion, kinda defeats the purpose since we’re inside recycled air for the whole block.”

Schrader said it is not uncommon to “scramble at the beginning of every year” due to last minute changes. And with schools suddenly closing last academic year in March, he has some experience with online learning, but said new teachers will likely face challenges.

“First year teachers are going to have a rough go of it this year,” he said.

Rayna Smith, a science teacher at Waccamaw High School in Pawleys Island, said her biggest concern is not being able to meet students face-to-face on the first day of school.

“That day is always full of so much excitement and anticipation for what the year may bring,” she said. “The first day is when we as teachers can start building connections and positive relationships with our students.”

Though Smith said she understands the importance of starting the academic year virtually, she knows it will come with challenges.

“I am preparing for remote learning the best way I know how, with the students in mind,” Smith said. “This is a hard time for me as an adult, I can only imagine how hard it is for the students.”

Right now, Smith said, students need support more than ever before.

“I am approaching this unique school year with an understanding that things are fluid and changes will need to be made on short notice,” she said. “I have been doing research on new tools and resources I can use to deliver meaningful instruction virtually. This will be a challenging year, but I am confident the students and teachers will grow from this experience.”