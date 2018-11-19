Hurricane Florence flooded hundreds of homes and highways across South Carolina this fall, but it largely spared historic buildings, at least according to an initial state survey.
The State Historic Preservation Office recently sought to inventory historic properties damaged by the storm to help national preservation groups determine if they wanted to ask Congress for specific help in fixing them.
But the office received reports of only 30 historic buildings damaged so far, including properties in Dillon, Latta, Nichols, Hartsville, Loris, Cheraw, Bennettsville, Society Hill and Marion County, said Elizabeth Johnson, the office's director of historical services.
Some examples include flood damage to the Dillon County Courthouse, Loris City Hall and churches and schools within the Cheraw Historic District, she added.
Johnson said most damage "sounds repairable" and includes problems ranging from leaking roofs to flooded floors to missing or damaged shingles and shutters.
"At least I can say, 'We’ve got about 30 on a list that report some type of damage,'" she said, but noted she has received no reports from other areas that flooded, such as Conway.
“I’m sure there are more out there,” she added.
During previous natural disasters, such as Hurricane Hugo in 1989, the state did not do a formal damage assessment of historic sites. Since then, however, the federal government has offered specific help for preservation-related problems posed by storms such as Hurricanes Katrina and Harvey.
After Florence, the National Trust for Historic Preservation reached out to states to see if such help was needed this time, Johnson said, adding it's too soon to know what might happen.
A depot in Society Hill also reported flood and roof damage, as did a house used as Bennettsville's visitors center. Johnson said she had no cost estimates or information about which sites had adequate insurance.
"It’s damage that right now can be repaired, but if you let it go for a year or two or three, it compounds itself," she said. "I hope help is forthcoming.”
Meanwhile, Atlanta's Fox Theatre Institute has $350,000 for urgent grants to historic theatres and arts centers affected by Florence. The applicants must be listed on the National Register of Historic Places and run by a local non-profit or a local government.
Johnson said she understands North Carolina's historic sites suffered more, particularly in New Bern, which flooded quickly as Florence dropped heavy rains.
The Bellamy Mansion museum in Wilmington had part of its recently restored roof peeled off, causing water to damage plaster inside and curl up its hardwood floors. The damage affected all five levels and kept the museum closed for 16 days afterward, according to its blog.