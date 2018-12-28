The grave of Jamaria Myers' mother is exposed, broken through the ground on her saturated plot at the historic Monrovia Cemetery.
That's partly an unfortunate consequence of tradition: The departed are often buried just below the surface rather than six feet underground.
It's a depth problem statewide that state Rep. Wendell Gilliard, along with some mortuary businesses and a concerned community of African-American families, want addressed.
The solutions could require a grave tax, as well as new regulations. The tax would be a charge on new developments to pay for enforcement of them as well as proper cemetery upkeep.
Gilliard, D-Charleston, said Friday he's working on legislation regarding the tax, and the bill also could require underground burials and give the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control more authority to regulate cemeteries.
He said he's aware of the difficulty with passing new taxes in the anti-tax sentiment of the Legislature, but Monrovia's recent problem "has been a rude awakening."
"I didn't know this was such a massive problem in the state," Gilliard added.
Meanwhile, the city of Charleston is looking at tightening up codes to require cemetery owners to maintain their sites, he said.
Burial vaults aren't required to be set underground in South Carolina, and some families have long opted to inter their loved ones just below the tombstone. That practice is now exposing some vaults in swamped graveyards throughout the Charleston area, said Charles Murray of Murray's Mortuary.
"Water is settling in Charleston in places it did not before," Murray said. Underground burial needs to be required, he said, adding the question becomes what to do with the thousands of vaults already buried at the surface.
Myers said she wouldn't be opposed to reinterring her mother's vault deeper underground.
"I'd be fine with it," she said. "That's fixing the problem."
Gilliard spoke at a meeting with about three dozen residents, DHEC and S.C. Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation staffers, city of Charleston officials and members of the Gullah Society on Friday.
The meeting came after heavy rains recently flooded Monrovia Cemetery in spots, leaving its soil squishing underfoot. Families raised concerns, and workers installed pumps in the largest flooded area.
The historic cemetery in the Charleston Neck is a treasured memorial among African-American families locally. The cemetery dates to the post-Emancipation era of the latter 19th century.
More than 1,000 tombs lie the cemetery off Oceanic Street, alongside a drainage creek that feeds the nearby Ashley River. When high tides or rain floods the river, drainage backs up throughout the area.
DHEC currently has no jurisdiction because there are no health problems associated with the floating graves, according to a spokesman.
The Labor, Licensing and Regulation Department doesn't license the site because it's private and doesn't receive continuing payments from families, according to a spokeswoman.
"This is an issue that needs to be taken care of," Myers said.