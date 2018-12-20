The S.C. Supreme Court ruled this week that two Awendaw residents and the Coastal Conservation League may challenge a 2009 town annexation that cut through the Francis Marion Forest to reach a 360-acre privately owned tract.
The ruling could affect the town's ability to enlarge its limits into the Francis Marion National Forest.
And that could ultimately affect how much development occurs there that might complicate the U.S. Forest Service's efforts to manage its vast 260,000-acre forest that offers crucial habitat and recreation.
But the larger question — was the 2009 annexation legal? — might not be over. The town could continue to appeal an earlier judge's ruling that the town had erred when it annexed the land.
Awendaw Mayor Miriam Green and Town Administrator Bill Wallace both declined to comment on the case Thursday.
The town incorporated in the 1990s and gradually has grown into a series of large — and largely rural — parcels along a 10-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 17, just north of Mount Pleasant. Awendaw's formation enabled its residents, not County Council, to decide future land use there.
Its website states Town Council's goal of maintaining its existing rural character "yet grow to a moderate-density residential community that has conveniences and some light industrial areas."
Awendaw has maintained its rural feel so far: Without a map, it's difficult to tell what's in the town or in the Francis Marion or the Cape Roman Wildlife Refuge. But as Mount Pleasant subdivisions spread to Awendaw's southern limits, many wonder what the future will hold.
Laura Cantral, the Coastal Conservation League's executive director, hailed the Supreme Court's decision which overturned a 2016 Court of Appeals ruling that found the league had no legal say in the matter.
“The town of Awendaw tried to pull a fast one, and when caught, it claimed no one had the right to object," she said. "That goes against the most basic tenants of government responsibility, and we’re happy the court upheld the basic rights of citizens to challenge deceitful and underhanded conduct by their government.”
What made the Nebo annexation so controversial was the town's approach to establishing "contiguity." In South Carolina, municipalities may annex properties only if they're contiguous, or touching, their current limits.
Awendaw annexed Nebo after also annexing a 10-foot-wide strip through the Francis Marion forest, but the U.S. Forest Service did not sign a petition allowing it.
After sending the Forest Service four letters with no reply, the town relied on a 1994 letter from a Forest Service employee saying the agency had "no objection" to annexing several 10-foot-wide strips in the same vicinity. The town used the same letter on seven other occasions, Wallace testified during a 2014 trial.
However, a judge found that 1994 letter didn't amount to an annexation petition — and that ruling still could be appealed to higher courts.
The 1994 Forest Service letter also says, "It is our understanding that this action will not encumber National Forest management now or in the future. Our stance of 'no objection' is based on this understanding."
But the plaintiffs argued the annexation would harm the forest and development on the Nebo tract would limit the Forest Service's ability to do control burns.
The tract's owner, EBC, LLC, asked the town to annex the property, and soon after the town did so, it rezoned it as a "planned development" that would allow homes and shops.
However, EBC eventually dropped out of the lawsuit as the matter wound its way through the courts. Roy Belser of American Forest Management, Inc., works for EBC managing the timber on the property.
Belser said Wednesday the owner intends to manage the property for timber as has been done in recent years. "We probably would have cut timber there this year, but it's just been too wet," he said.
To some extent, the annexation's opponents were concerned that if the Nebo annexation stands, it could enable Awendaw to annex the much larger Fairlawn Plantation tract next door. But as the case wound its way through the courts, 5,600 of Fairlawn's acres have been protected through conservation deals.
Still, the Coastal Conservation League estimates that the town still could annex about 10,500 acres in unincorporated Charleston County within a mile of its current town limits.