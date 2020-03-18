SC Supreme Court reverses conviction in Five Points shooting, grants new trial

COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Supreme Court on Wednesday reversed the attempted murder conviction of a man who opened fire on a group of people in Columbia’s Five Points district in 2013, paralyzing a University of South Carolina student.
Michael Juan Smith had argued he was defending himself by shooting at rival gang members, before inadvertently striking Martha Childress, who now uses a wheelchair.
Because prosecutors did not dispute that self-defense claim during Smith’s six-day trial in 2015, they forfeited their legal ground to argue to a jury that Smith intended to harm Childress, the high court ruled.
The justices’ decision grants Smith a new trial. He had been sentenced to 40 years in prison on attempted murder and other weapons charges. He also faces a 10-year sentence in federal prison on separate federal gun charges stemming from the same incident.
There's no telling when a new trial may be held. S.C. Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has suspended jury trials amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In the meantime, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson will file a motion requesting the state Supreme Court reconsider its decision, spokesman Robert Kittle said.
Smith’s lawyer, David Alexander with the S.C. Commission on Indigent Defense, declined to comment pending that action.
The case was prosecuted by the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Solicitor Byron Gipson, sworn in four years after the trial, declined to discuss details of the case, but said, “Our office fought extremely hard. We’ll do whatever’s necessary to seek justice for the family.”
Attempts to reach Childress failed.
The case ignited discussions over safety in Five Points, where many USC students congregate at night on the weekends.
Smith, who rejected a plea deal prior to his trial, has insisted he wasn’t trying to shoot Childress. He said he was carrying a weapon that night to protect himself from a rival gang. When three men confronted him and four others, he contended the rival group opened fire and he shot back in defense.
Childress, a Greenville resident who was then a freshman, was standing nearby waiting with friends for a taxi. She was struck by a stray bullet, severing her spinal cord. She is paralyzed from the waist down.
Wednesday’s decision from the high court centered around self defense. Prosecutors during the trial conceded that Smith presented evidence of self defense, but maintained his actions carried criminal intent, the justices wrote.
But to establish the element of intent, prosecutors advanced a faulty argument linking the attempted murder charge to separate felony gun charges, the high court ruled.
The justices added that S.C. Judge Robert E. Hood erred in including that argument as part of his instructions to the 12-member jury.