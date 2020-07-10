SC Supreme Court puts temporary block on no-knock warrants

The S.C. Supreme Court announced a temporary ban on no-knock search warrants statewide late Friday afternoon.
The moratorium takes effect immediately and will remain in place until circuit and summary court judges across the state get further education on the criteria for issuing the controversial warrants.
"Magistrates issue the majority of search warrants in South Carolina," according to the high court's announcement. "A recent survey of magistrates revealed that most do not understand the gravity of no-knock warrants and do not discern the heightened requirements for issuing a no-knock warrant."
The announcement went on to say that it appeared no-knock search warrants were "routinely issued upon request without further inquiry."
