SC Supreme Court again stops Gov. McMaster from spending COVID-19 aid on private schools

South Carolina’s highest court on Tuesday affirmed its rejection of Gov. Henry McMaster’s plan to spend federal coronavirus money on private school tuition grants.
The S.C. Supreme Court’s unanimous decision strikes another blow to the Columbia Republican’s months-long effort to direct $32 million in federal CARES Act aid toward a program that would pay for poor and working class children to attend K-12 private schools in South Carolina this year.
The ruling also provides no help to 22 private colleges in South Carolina who were seeking an exception to the ruling so they could collect some $12 million in coronavirus relief.
Now it appears that private colleges as well as private K-12 schools will miss out on federal CARES Act money, especially as a Dec. 31 deadline for South Carolina to spend it quickly approaches.
A spokesman for McMaster said the governor would answer questions about the ruling at a press conference this afternoon.
The high court struck down McMaster’s “Safe Access to Flexible Education” grants in early October, unanimously ruling that the Columbia Republican’s program was unconstitutional because it spent “public funds for the direct benefit of private educational institutions.” McMaster, along with South Carolina’s private colleges and the U.S. Department of Justice, petitioned the Supreme Court to reconsider that ruling.
The Supreme Court did reconsider, but then released an opinion that was nearly identical to its previous decision.
They rejected McMaster's argument that the SAFE grants aren't a direct benefit from state government to private schools, noting that the money would flow directly from the state treasury to the schools.
"We find there is no clear congressional intent in the education provisions of the CARES Act to allow the Governor to allocate the GEER funds in his discretion in contravention of our State Constitution," the justices wrote.
The lawsuit was brought by Skyler Hutto, an Orangeburg attorney who argued federal coronavirus money should be spent in S.C. public schools, not private ones.
The money in question stems from the CARES Act, passed by Congress earlier this year to keep businesses, government agencies, schools and individuals afloat during this year’s pandemic-induced recession.
McMaster’s office received nearly $48.5 million in CARES Act funding to direct as he saw fit. The Columbia Republican decided to spend $32 million to provide grants of up to $6,500 this year for disadvantaged students to attend private schools.
The previous ruling also threw into question the S.C. Legislature’s decision to allocate $12 million in CARES Act funding to private colleges.
After the Supreme Court's initial ruling, the state Department of Administration, the agency that disperses South Carolina’s federal coronavirus relief money, said it would not distribute the money because it believes the decision applies to private colleges as well as private K-12 schools.
Those colleges joined McMaster and the Justice Department in asking the high court to reconsider or clarify its decision. The S.C. Independent Colleges and Universities also requested that the court make its decision by Nov. 15 because the money needs to be spent before a Dec. 31 federal deadline.