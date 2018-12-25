The Carolina Dreamer, a Charleston elementary class kit boat, has floated enough miles around the Atlantic to have gone around the world.
That's partly because each time the tiny ship has washed up wrecked, it seems to have made its way to another group of kids ready and willing to put it back together.
When the belly board-sized boat grounded this month on the ocean rocks at the edge of a remote island in the Azores, it was found by the parents of a marine engineer. Andre Vitorino said he'd get in contact with the three local schools on remote Sao Jorge Island to rebuild it.
"It would require some effort to take the boat to a school since the place where I found it is a small village that can only be reached by walking trails down a 500-meter hill," Vitorino told Educational Passages, an ocean literacy group monitoring its progress. "But it is doable."
Amy McMahon’s fourth grade early-navigation-and-weather class at St. Andrews School of Math and Science in Charleston built the 6-foot-long Dreamer from a kit in 2015.
Inside the boat, which also carries a GPS location pinger, was a time capsule with contact information, along with Lowcountry touches including a sweetgrass rose, an olive shell and a recipe for shrimp and grits.
The students hoped to see it ride prevailing ocean currents all the way around the vast ocean and eventually return to an American beach. But they didn't really know what to expect.
The tiny ship won hearts across the world when it beached in 2016 in Borth, Wales, its deck torn clean off eight months after it was launched off South Carolina’s coast. It was re-launched from there by a school class in a nearby town who re-assembled it with a new deck.
Now, another set of students might pitch in — on a remote island 3,000 miles from Charleston — to the awe of the students who launched it and their following classes who took on the project.
"We are all still so stunned that she (the boat) managed to send us a signal after 799 days at sea and logged enough miles to circumnavigate the world," said McMahon. who now teaches at Harbor View Elementary School on James Island.
She's been in contact with her former students. "We are already thinking about ways to raise money for her repair," McMahon said.
When the boat turned up in Sao Jorge, its deck was again gone and its electronics lost, just like when it washed up in Wales. The Dreamer had traveled almost 25,000 miles.
The GPS quit pinging in September. This time, McMahon feared the battery had died and it might be the end of the long saga. But she still wears a bracelet she got the day before the boat launched in 2015, reading "If you dream it, you will achieve it."
"All my present and former students agree, her (the boat's) journey is not over and that each recovery is yet another chapter in her incredible story," she said.