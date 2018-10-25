South Carolina students who graduated from high schools last spring outperformed the national average on the SAT college entrance exam by 15 points, according to data released by the College Board.
The 22,141 South Carolina public-school students who graduated in 2018 and took the SAT at least once posted an average score of 1064 on the 1600-point test. The national public-school average was 1049.
Factoring in all 25,390 test-takers at public and private schools, South Carolina fared a little better, with an average total score of 1070 (547 in English, 523 in Math).
The news comes shortly after results of the Class of 2018's performance on the ACT college readiness test, where South Carolina's students were almost dead-last in the nation, only ahead of Nevada's. One key difference: All public school students in the state took the ACT test last year, but only about half took the SAT.
For perspective, the state's SAT average falls just short of the 1100-point threshold that in-state students can use to qualify for the lottery-funded LIFE scholarship.
While only about half of this year's graduating seniors took the SAT, that still marked a 5.7-percent increase from last year's graduating class, according to the S.C. Department of Education.
The College Board, which creates the SAT, set benchmark scores on the Evidence-Based Reading and Writing (ERW) and Math sections, which it associates with a 75 percent chance of earning at least a C on a freshman college course. Overall, 76 percent of South Carolina test-takers met the benchmark in reading and writing, while 47 percent met it in math.
A closer look at the breakdown of the state's scores reveals inequality. Only 50 percent of black SAT test-takers met the benchmark in reading and writing, while only 18 percent met the mark in math.
After requiring every 11th-grader in the state to take the ACT in 2017, the graduating class of 2018 posted abysmal average scores, falling at 50th place among all U.S. states and Washington, D.C. Among the 17 states that tested 100 percent of their students, South Carolina came in 16th.
"These results illustrate the importance of an education system that is based off multiple measures," said State Education Superintendent Molly Spearman, who is up for re-election Nov. 6.
The state still requires all 11th-graders to take a college preparedness test, but starting in the spring of 2018, it gave students the choice between the ACT and SAT. State-level results from those tests are not yet available.
Some colleges in the U.S. have begun to lean less heavily on college entrance exams like the ACT and SAT, loosening the testmakers' near-monopoly after years of data showed that these test scores often correlated directly with family income.
But the "test-optional" admissions movement has not gained widespread popularity in South Carolina. One private college, Wofford College in Spartanburg, went test-optional in 2017. But with annual on-campus tuition set at $56,530, Wofford is not within reach of many students.