SC struggles with roadside litter as pandemic increases trash and scuttles cleanup crews

Litter along roadsides in the Palmetto State has gotten far worse during the coronavirus pandemic, South Carolina's top transportation official said.

The problem, she and other officials said, is not just an increase in food containers for take-home meals or personal protective equipment, but the fact that the typical labor force that cleans up this refuse has evaporated.

Speaking at a conference of beach advocates on Feb. 8, S.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Christy Hall said the trash issue has compounded in part because more people are using drive-thru restaurants and then discarding the containers improperly.

"We're seeing an epidemic of litter all across the highways, and we can't keep up with it," said Hall, who manages the fourth-largest state-owned road system in the country.

In an additional statement to The Post and Courier, Hall stressed that the trash is an eyesore and that it causes other problems, like clogged drains and a contaminated environment. SCDOT hired contractors to help with cleanup for the first time last year, paying $668,000 for collections of more than 272 tons of rubbish, and regular employees of the agency have been tasked with cleanups as well.

Sarah Lyles, executive director of Palmetto Pride, agreed that there's more litter alongside major roads and that more disposable masks and gloves have stressed an "already overloaded" waste stream.

Palmetto Pride, a quasi-state agency, coordinates volunteer cleanup efforts and saw a dip in participation last spring, Lyles said. There were about 55,000 litter-cleanup volunteers for the group in 2020. Typically, there are roughly 70,000 in an average year, she said.

There are problems elsewhere in cleanup efforts, too. Crews of incarcerated people from state prisons and county jails aren't going out to pick up trash, as they have in the past.

"We're missing a link in the labor chain right now," Lyles said. "We love our state because we have low taxes, but that also means certain programs aren't funded, like litter crews that clean up every road."

S.C. Department of Corrections spokeswoman Chrysti Shain said work crews, including litter-collection groups, were paused last March as the pandemic became a global concern. None of those programs have resumed.

"I think a lot of people are now understanding how much of the highways we maintain," Shain said.

In 2019, about 220 incarcerated individuals helped clean more than 15,000 miles of roadways, the majority of which were on interstates, Shain said. Workers on these crews receive credits for their labor that can help shorten their sentences, and work five days a week all year, except during inclement weather.

There is some good news in the volunteer world, however. Lyles said many people have come back to Palmetto Pride's programs, activities that lend themselves to social distancing because they already happen outside. About 500 people showed up to a cleanup earlier in February in the Francis Marion National Forest.