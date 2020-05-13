SC Statehouse probe prosecutor's acceptance of money during case still sparks outrage

The long-running Statehouse corruption probe has apparently run its course, with no new targets in the offing. But the special prosecutor leading the investigation is still taking on critics and defending his decision to allow companies to sidestep prosecution in return for financial payments.

In court papers filed Tuesday, 1st Circuit Solicitor David Pascoe revealed the State Grand Jury last met on the case about a year ago. No more sessions or indictments are anticipated. The probe will conclude once pending cases are resolved in court, he said.

Pascoe also challenged a S.C. Supreme Court justice’s description of the probe as a “prosecutive mess.” He called the statement a “mischaracterization that diminishes the challenges of rooting out corrupt practices in this State, which this Investigation has achieved.” The case so far has led to guilty pleas and convictions of five lawmakers and effectively ended one of South Carolina’s most influential political consulting firms.

Pascoe also defended his decision to accept $352,000 in restitution from five business clients of Richard Quinn & Associates, a main target of the probe. Those clients — including AT&T, the University of South Carolina and Palmetto Health — paid the money as part of "corporate integrity agreements" that allowed them to avoid prosecution. He stated that the law clearly allowed such an arrangement and it was done with the full knowledge of the State Grand Jury and its presiding judge.

The special prosecutor accused state Attorney Alan Wilson in his filing of muddying the waters on the matter with misleading and absurd legal arguments about Pascoe's handling of the case in "an effort to aid those at the center of the Investigation." Wilson appointed Pascoe to lead the probe because of a conflict of interest but later tried unsuccessfully to wrestle it back.

Wilson's office denied the attorney general was trying to inject himself in the case, noting that he only weighed in on the corporate payments Pascoe negotiated because the state Supreme Court asked for his opinion on the matter. Wilson has dismissed similar accusations from Pascoe in the past as political smears and has insisted his actions throughout the case were designed to protect the constitutional authority of his office, not his friends or political allies.

At the high court's invitation, Wilson’s office submitted an April memo that raised questions about the propriety of the corporate payments Pascoe negotiated. The Attorney General's Office called the agreements "deeply troubling," describing them as unprecedented, outside the bounds of Pascoe's authority and tantamount to financial donations to the solicitor's office — an apparent conflict. Pascoe has said his office bore much of the burden for financing the probe, which Wilson refutes.

Corporate agreements

The agreements have also drawn questions from the Supreme Court. In an opinion last week, Justice John Few called the probe a mess and questioned the authority under which Pascoe struck the deals.

In his latest filing, Pascoe said the agreements were well within the law. He noted that Attorney General’s Office has issued at least two opinions supporting solicitors’ ability to strike immunity agreements or defer prosecution based on certain conditions.

The money has not been spent, Pascoe stated, nor is it intended for his benefit. The funds, which remain in escrow, were considered restitution and were meant to reimburse his circuit for the hundreds of thousands of dollars spent on pursuing the probe on behalf of the state. He stressed the agreements were voluntary and transparent, subject to a judge’s review.

“But it cannot be overstated that those agreements are not about the money — they are about putting these entities and others on notice that they cannot pay cash for political influence with no accountability to the general public,” he stated.

Reached Wednesday, Pascoe said he would let the filing speak for itself, but he added that obtaining the corporate agreements "is a huge win for the state of South Carolina."

Long-running probe

The Statehouse probe focused on stopping legislators from improperly benefiting from their positions and enriching themselves while working on behalf of major companies and agencies. The probe has lasted seven years and featured heated battles for its control between Pascoe, an Orangeburg Democrat accused of targeting GOP lawmakers, and Wilson, a Republican with close ties to Richard Quinn, who oversaw the attorney general's campaigns.

Questions were raised about the corporate integrity agreements during the appeal of a guilty plea from Quinn's son, former state Rep. Rick Quinn, who avoided a prison sentence on a political corruption charge during a 2017 plea deal. Rick Quinn, a Lexington Republican, was indicted on a number of corruption allegations but agreed to plead guilty to one count for failing to disclose his ties to a client of his father’s political consulting firm.

Pascoe sought to have the plea deal reversed because he argued that Quinn did not admit to the crime in court. Pascoe also argued that the judge in the case, who sentenced Quinn to probation rather than up to a year in prison, was biased and should have recused herself.

The S.C. Supreme Court rejected these arguments in a unanimous decision last week.

The high court plans to hear arguments on the corporate payments when hearings begin in the appeal by former state Rep. Jim Harrison of his political corruption conviction. Harrison, like others convicted in the probe, had ties to Richard Quinn’s firm. He remains free while appealing his conviction that led to an 18-month prison sentence.

Pascoe filed his court papers this week in connection with the Harrison case but addressed issues also raised in the Quinn appeal. He accused Wilson in the filing of dragging the Harrison issues into the Quinn case in an effort to undermine the convictions obtained there. He also questioned why Wilson, who recused himself from the Quinn case due to a conflict of interest, was invited by the Supreme Court to weigh in on the case now.

Wilson's memo stated that the Attorney General's Office "has remained an observer from afar" since his recusal from the probe and only weighed in now at the high court's request. His spokesman called statements to the contrary "ridiculous."

Pascoe’s legal filing documents numerous contacts between the Quinns and Wilson during the probe and alleges they worked together to impede the corruption investigation.

Though Pascoe said he has no new targets on the horizon, he still has active cases in the Statehouse probe. Charges are pending against former Rep. Tracy Edge and Richard Quinn, who before the investigation was one of the South’s most influential political kingmakers.