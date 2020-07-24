SC state police find no evidence of threats in North Charleston councilman's statements

Weeks after a North Charleston city councilman made potentially threatening statements against The Post and Courier in a social media video over an unflattering column, state police have determined there were no signs of a plan to do harm.

City Council member Jerome Heyward, 57, said in a Facebook Live broadcast July 5 that he might use an "AR" and go "hunting" after a July 4 column criticized his role in Lowcountry governments.

The State Law Enforcement Division took over the investigation into the alleged threats days after a Charleston Police Department investigation was launched.

"SLED has completed its assessment of the online comments made by North Charleston City Council member Jerome Heyward based on a complaint made by the Post and Courier Newspaper claiming the comments were threatening," according to a statement by SLED on Friday. "The review, in consultation with the 9th Circuit Solicitors office, determined the comments, in the context and the manner in which they were made, are not indicators of a plan or intent to commit physical harm."

Agents also determined the statements were not made "with the sole purpose and intent of conveying an immediately threatening message," according to SLED.

The agency has said it would take no further action unless additional information and evidence is provided.

Heyward criticized a column regarding his role as one of the members of the Charleston County Aviation Authority Board, which voted last year to hire Elliott Summey, Charleston County Council Chairman and son of North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey, as its executive.

During that hiring, Heyward was also working as a consultant for Charleston County, according to freelance columnist Steve Bailey’s reporting. As of May, his contract with the county was not renewed, a spokesman said.

Heyward told The Post and Courier on July 7 that he felt the column targeted him as a Black elected official although he was just one of the six votes to hire Summey. He believes the column tried to destroy his credibility, calling it unfair and inaccurate.

Regarding his comments on Facebook Live, the councilman said he was not trying to threaten anyone's life and that hurting someone, "isn't in my DNA."