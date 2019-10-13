COLUMBIA — Additional officers will patrol the S.C. State Fair after panicked crowds rushed for safety Saturday night when they heard reports about gunfire from groups of younger patrons.
The State Fair and Richland County Sheriff's Department say no shots were fired, though the fair closed an hour early at 11 p.m. "in an abundance of caution," event leaders said.
Several people were injured when trampled and bumped in the rushing crowds, according to multiple media reports, though the Fair said none were serious."
"The S.C. State Fair experienced young adults running through the grounds in waves, which created a disruption and understandably anxiety for our patrons," State Fair general manager Nancy Smith said in a statement. "We have confirmed with several area law enforcement agencies that no shots were fired on the fairgrounds."
The Richland County Sheriff's Department plans to assign more deputies to the Fair to help with security checks and patrol the
Fair attendees under 18 must be accompanied by someone age 21 and older to enter after 6 p.m. The Fair will not admit anyone wearing clothing or jewelry that management judges as offensive or gang related.