SC State alumni association gives president a vote of no confidence, calls for new leader

The alumni association of the Palmetto State's only public historically black college thinks it's time for a new president to take the helm.

The S.C. State University National Alumni Association has approved a no-confidence measure in the college's 12th president, James Clark, and is calling for the board of trustees to reopen a presidential search committee by December.

"The alumni assessed our conditions and agreed that we cannot identify any measurable or positive result from the efforts of President Clark during his tenure," said association President John Funny during a virtual press conference Friday. "Further, we do not believe that it is within President Clark's ability to produce the results needed to move us forward."

Funny's announcement comes one day after the college's board of trustees approved a measure to renew Clark's contract through June 2022, with an optional two-year extension based on the president's performance.

Board members entered a four-hour closed session to discuss the personnel matter before voting.

Nine members voted to extend Clark's contract. Two members abstained and one member voted "no."

Funny said the alumni association first aired their concerns regarding the college's leadership in October to the board before addressing them again at Thursday's meeting.

"We believe that an extended tenure for President Clark in this role will be an unhealthy decision for South Carolina State University," Funny said.

He cited concerns about declining enrollment, a lack of a clear strategic vision and criticisms of the college's online presence.

"Our website of the university is antiquated under President Clark's watch. It has not been maintained or upgraded, and it cannot compete with other universities in a computer-based society," he said.

Furthermore, he said, Clark has "failed to secure corporate unrestricted partnership to improve corporate donations."

As a result, the association is urging the board to reconsider their vote and instead offer Clark a 12-month contract and establish a presidential search committee within six months to find Clark's successor.

This isn't the first time community advocates have called for an overhaul of school leadership. In August, a group of concerned alumni sent a letter to the governor outlining how there "needs to be a change in leadership to improve the curriculum and remove barriers to moving SCSU forward for the population it serves."

Clark took office as president in 2016, while the school was in the midst of a financial crisis that threatened the school's accreditation. He first served as a member on a temporary board in 2015 designed to lead the university into the future after a string of declining enrollment and budget woes.

"During his first term as president, SC State experienced three consecutive years of increasing enrollment, and Clark was able to forge critical relationships and engage leaders from public and private sectors who threw their financial support behind the university," said spokeswoman Chaundra Mikell Yudchenko in a university press release.

During his tenure, Clark also oversaw the school's financial rebound and helped the university overcome sanctions placed on it by accreditors, Yudchenko said.

"We would like to thank President Clark for his service thus far, and we, the members of this board, look forward to working with him to lead this great institution forward to an even higher level of excellence," said Chairman Rodney Jenkins in a statement.

Specific details about the terms of Clark's contract have not yet been released.