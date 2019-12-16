Commutes in Columbia and Charlotte will be hectic this week as more than 9,000 Army soldiers, trainees and staff leave Fort Jackson to go home for the holidays.

Trainees at Fort Jackson are preparing to become soldiers at the Columbia post's intense eight-week basic training. But even G.I.s get a two-week break for the Christmas season.

"They've been doing this for a long time," Leslie Ann Sully, a spokeswoman for the Army instillation, told The Post and Courier. "They used to call it 'Exodus' because it was such a big departure."

Starting Wednesday night, tired soldiers and trainees will make their way to airports in the Midlands and beyond. Fort Jackson will have men and women stationed at the Columbia and Charlotte airports to "oversee the movement of soldiers, ensure proper behavior, assist with processing through security" and help trainees board the proper flights, Sully said.

Fort Jackson has been working with law enforcement for months to ensure their safe return.

Sully said it's "a welcomed break for both trainees and cadre to enjoy the holidays. Both get a chance to unwind. And trainees will get a chance to eat some of their favorite foods that they don't get while in training."

An estimated 200,000 service members are still overseas this Christmas fighting in conflicts in war zones including Somalia, Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

Here are some nonprofits South Carolina residents can get involved in to support service members overseas and their families this Christmas season, according to Military.com.

Full Circle Home

This nonprofit's motto is “Supporting the women, who are supporting the troops, who are supporting us here at home.” Deployed service members can request a goody box be sent to their wife, mother or girlfriend. It's available at Christmas and Mother’s Day. Sign up now at fullcirclehome.org to send a Christmas box.

Toys for Tots

The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program collects new, unwrapped toys during October, November and December each year, and distributes those toys as Christmas gifts to children in the community. The program is for all children, including military kids. The online registration form at toysfortots.org will help you locate your local coordinator.

USO South Carolina

The United Service Organization's locations in South Carolina are collecting prepackaged snacks and drinks to give to trainees and soldiers as they travel home for the holiday season. People can drop off the goods at one of five locations through the Columbia area, including the airport. Locations can be found at facebook.com/USOSouthCarolina.

"Throughout the year our nation's service members are always there for us, so we should be there for them," said Katie Kennedy, senior operations and programs manager with USO South Carolina. "Their missions don't get a holiday."