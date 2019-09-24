A South Carolina soldier accused of threatening to kill left-leaning activists and bomb a news network was once bullied and even placed on a hit list by one of his former classmates.

Jarrett William Smith, a 24-year-old from Conway, was arrested Saturday after telling the FBI his plan to kill far-left-leaning "antifa" activists and how he could build bombs to cause harm to the public, according to a federal complaint. He also suggested that a Democratic presidential candidate should be the target of violence.

But in 2011, when Smith was 15 years old, he was testifying in a Myrtle Beach courtroom about how his "red hair and cleft palate" made him a target for harassment among other students. He was telling the jury how he became one of 13 students placed on a shooting hit-list by classmate Christian Helms. He claimed it was simply because the boy didn't like him.

"Here's somebody that I barely know, riding in the bus with for one year, and I pretty much don't know anything about him, and here he is trying to take me out," Smith told WPDE-TV at the time.

Helms told The Post and Courier on Tuesday that he did place him on the hit-list but did not want to get into the specifics of why he did it. He served five years in prison for attempting to kill a school resource officer, as well as bringing a gun and backpack filled with pipe bombs on campus.

Helms didn't want to discuss Smith in depth.

"While I'd rate the life of a person who wanted to join a terrorist group as the equivalent of the dirt under my boot, I don't want anything I say to be read by a potential future juror and diminish his chances of a fair and unbiased trial," Helms said. "All I can say is that I wish him the best."

Chris Smith, Jarrett Smith's father, was furious during the trial when Circuit Judge Thomas Cooper gave the teen a six-year sentence.

"What Judge Cooper has done with this sentence is he has shown that he places more value upon the attempted rehabilitation of a Columbine-loving, Columbine-admiring evil vicious kid, he places more value upon that, than he does on the lives and the safety of the 13 children that were on that hit list," Chris Smith said at the time.

Horry County School District spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said Smith attended Socastee High School from 2010 to 2011 but transferred after his freshman year to Carolina Forest High School, where he graduated in 2014.

Helms and other classmates also confirmed that the soldier attended their schools.

"When we were in class he seemed like a great student, but when he got with his friends it was like he changed to a different person," said Regina Walser, a Carolina Forest classmate.

Multiple attempts to reach Smith's family by phone and email were not successful. Smith's attorney, federal public defender Rich Federico, did not return multiple requests for comment by phone and email.

Smith has been on active duty at Fort Riley in Kansas since June. He was previously stationed at Fort Bliss in Texas and completed training at Fort Benning in Georgia. He has not been deployed.

Despite living through a bomb and shooting scare as a teenager, Smith openly communicated online with undercover federal authorities about how to build a bomb that could be triggered by calling a cellphone. Federal agents also accuse him of expressing interest on Facebook about traveling to the Ukraine to fight with a paramilitary group known as Azov Batallion.

The federal complaint also says Smith suggested targeting an unidentified major news network with a car bomb. He also talked about destroying nearby cell towers or a local news station.

In an interview before his arrest, Smith told investigators he knows how to make improvised explosive devices and that he routinely provides instruction on building them. He stated he did this to cause "chaos." He said if chaos results in the death of people as a result of information he provided, it would not affect him, according to the complaint.

One undercover agent asked Smith if anyone in Texas would be a good fit for “fire, destruction and death,” Smith allegedly replied, “Outside of Beto? I don’t know enough people that would be relevant enough to cause a change if they died” — an apparent reference to former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, who is running for the Democratic presidential nomination.

O’Rourke’s campaign spokeswoman, Aleigha Cavalier, thanked the FBI for investigating the incident.

“We take any threat like this very seriously, and our team is in direct contact with the FBI regarding this case,” Cavalier said. “This isn’t about any one person or one campaign, and we won’t let this scare us or cause us to back down in fighting for what’s right."

Smith scoffed at Helms' sentence in 2011.

"I think it's ridiculous that he should just get such a little amount of time for doing such a big thing," WPDE reported during the trial.

Smith is charged with one count of sharing bomb-making instructions online. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.