SC sheriffs earn 2019 Newsmaker of the Year for scandalous behavior

In an episode of “The Andy Griffith Show,” the beloved sheriff Andy Taylor explained why he didn’t carry a gun.
“When a man carries a gun all the time, the respect he thinks he's getting might really be fear. So I don't carry a gun because I don't want the people of Mayberry to fear a gun. I'd rather they respect me.”
While Andy Taylor was a fictional character, sheriffs have long been among the most popular and respected law enforcement officers in counties, especially in rural areas of the South.
But when The Post and Courier took a deeper look at South Carolina’s sheriffs, the newspaper found a startling number had abused their positions. They lined their pockets on the public’s dime. They used fear to silence whistleblowers. And they bullied other public officials who questioned their behavior.
Published in March, “Above the Law,” showed that one in four of South Carolina's 46 counties in the past decade had seen their sheriffs accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold.
By the end of 2019, three more sheriffs had been indicted and removed from office. State lawmakers, meanwhile, have done nothing to change the status quo. Given sheriffs’ power and responsibilities — and the chronic scandals — the state’s sheriffs have earned the badge of Newsmaker of the Year.
Deep roots
The television sheriff of Mayberry captures one popular notion of sheriffs. So does the Sheriff of Nottingham, a character rooted in history, a past that informs what’s happening today.
A thousand years ago, in feudal England, kings called their land “shires” and had guardians called “reeves.” Over time, the words “shire” and “reeve” became today’s “sheriff.”
Those old English sheriffs mixed money with law enforcement, collecting taxes for the kings and punishing people who failed to pay. It was a recipe for abuse, and Robin Hood's nemesis, the cruel Sheriff of Nottingham, reflected the corruption of this time.
Over the centuries, English reformers stripped sheriffs of many law enforcement roles. But in the American colonies, sheriffs continued to collect taxes, maintain law and order and run jails. And, after the American Revolution, states added a new twist.
Thomas Jefferson, among others, thought sheriffs would be more accountable if voters elected them. "The office of sheriff is the most important of all the executive offices of the country," he wrote in an 1816 letter. In the early 1800s, America's young states enacted constitutions that made sheriffs directly answerable to voters.
Today, because they are elected, the office of the sheriff remains a unique form of law enforcement in most states. They control numerous pots of money, from grants to campaign funds. But they also have fewer checks on their power than police chiefs, who report to mayors or other elected officials.
Some criminal justice experts argue that blending politics, campaign fundraising and law enforcement is a recipe for misconduct. And, once elected, the power of their incumbency makes even corrupt sheriffs difficult to dislodge. In many cases in South Carolina and elsewhere across the country, sheriffs have bequeathed their jobs to sons, creating fiefdoms that span decades.
South Carolina sheriffs enjoy enormous powers not ordinarily given to other law enforcement officials. In South Carolina, employees serve at the will of the sheriff, meaning sheriffs can hire and fire deputies without cause. One law still on South Carolina's books allows a sheriff to jail people who refuse orders to join the department’s posse.
At the same time, South Carolina has witnessed a non-stop parade of scandals during the past decade, a wide spectrum of misconduct.
On one end are self-destructive personal failures, such as former Berkeley County Sheriff Wayne DeWitt’s arrest in 2014. He pleaded guilty to driving under the influence after he sped away from a wreck. On the other end are more severe forms of corruption, such as the case of ex-Lee County Sheriff Lee Melvin, who in 2010 was busted for turning his office into a sprawling drug and kickback business.
Amid these and other scandals, The Post and Courier launched an investigation. Were any other sheriffs misusing their positions?
Exhibit 'Big A'
The newspaper sought records from all corners of South Carolina under the state’s Freedom of Information Act. Reporters combed through thousands of pages of spending records. They studied lawsuits and other court documents. They interviewed former and current employees.
The result generated an unsettling statewide portrait. In recent years, sheriffs milked taxpayers for first-class flights to conferences and beach hotels for their children. They hired pricey chauffeurs and tapped campaign accounts to join private clubs. One sheriff stood out.
Alex “Big A” Underwood was elected sheriff of Chester County in 2012. He’d arrived with high hopes and a strong resume. He’d previously been with the State Law Enforcement Division and earned statewide recognition as a fugitive tracker.
But in interviews with former and current deputies, another picture emerged, one of a bully who misused tax dollars. Early in its reporting, the newspaper exposed how Underwood and his deputies manhandled a resident who videoed a traffic wreck.
The newspaper then detailed how Underwood and his chief deputy, Robert Sprouse, spent $5,627 to fly first class to Reno, Nevada, for a conference.
A travel form said four deputies went to the conference, but Underwood and his chief deputy took their wives instead. Upon his arrival, Underwood spent $353 on a chauffeured airport limousine to his hotel, a 2.3-mile trip. He then upgraded his hotel room for an extra $100 a night, adding $600 to his hotel tab. He later told the newspaper that he sought the upgrade because he’s 6-foot-4 and didn’t want his feet to dangle off the mattress.
All told, Underwood racked up thousands of dollars in expenses for a county that has one of the highest rates of poverty in the state. The Post and Courier also learned that deputies were called to work at Underwood’s property while they were on duty to repair a party barn. One deputy told the newspaper that he was diverted from an important drug surveillance operation.
“We really wanted to get that guy, but we had to do what the boss wanted,” he said.
In November, a federal grand jury indicted Underwood and two deputies on charges that he misused Chester County tax dollars on out-of-state trips and directed deputies to work on his property. The indictments, which cited the newspaper’s work, also alleged that Underwood used his position to intimidate others. “These charges are reminder that nobody is above the law,” FBI agent Jody Norris said in a statement.
Underwood waved and smiled to reporters earlier this month after he and his deputies pleaded not guilty to the charges. His attorney said Underwood looks forward to a trial.
Pattern of abuse?
Underwood wasn’t the only sheriff who generated headlines in 2019.
In October, a jury convicted ex-Greenville County Sheriff Will Lewis on a misconduct in office charge, earning Lewis a year in prison. Prosecutors had alleged that Lewis used his power to pursue an extramarital affair. A prosecutor called Lewis' actions "brazen, naked corruption."
In Florence County, Kenney Boone's 14-year tenure as sheriff unraveled. In 2018, he excoriated a county official who questioned his expense for three Myrtle Beach hotel rooms. Boone threatened to send deputies to the official's house. “I don’t have to get permission from you for anything that I do,” he railed in a voicemail, first revealed by political website FitsNews.
Scrutiny of his spending eventually led to his arrest. In April, a state grand jury indicted Boone on charges that he embezzled federal narcotics funds to buy electronics, clothes and groceries for his own use. And in November, he was indicted on a charge of pocketing campaign money.
And this fall, another sheriff ran into trouble, this time in Colleton County. As in Florence County, an official questioned then-Sheriff Andy Strickland's expenses for a summer conference in Myrtle Beach. Strickland ripped into the official for being "nosey as hell" and sent a mass email to his staff demanding they "remain loyal and support me as a leader as well as a Sheriff. ... Stay in your lane."
The Post and Courier then revealed that Strickland had spent $1,500 in county tax dollars on a separate beach hotel room for his children. In November, Strickland was arrested on charges that he repeatedly punched a member of his household in the face, then drove away. He’s awaiting trial.
And as he'd done with Underwood, Lewis and Boone, Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order suspending Strickland until the case is resolved.
Oversight missing
Many of the state’s sheriffs have strong records of serving the public. But the parade of sheriffs in state courtrooms raises questions about why the state has done so little to police these public officials.
Government watchdogs, such as John Crangle, now with the S.C. Progressive Network, support term limits for sheriffs and regular outside audits by the state inspector general. Crangle said he’s urged lawmakers to do basic reforms to rein in shady sheriffs. He said he typically gets blanks stares in return.
Reform is a challenge, in part, because sheriffs derive their authority from the state constitutions. Any major change in their powers requires amendments.
Voters in Connecticut took this step in 2000 after a spate of scandals, replacing sheriffs with state marshals.
And voters in South Carolina also passed a sheriff-related amendment, also after several scandals. That vote happened in 1988; the amendment asked voters to give lawmakers the ability to set sheriffs' qualifications.
Legislators responded by raising the bar only a tad, requiring sheriffs to have a high school diploma and not be a convicted felon.