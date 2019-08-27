A South Carolina sheriff up for re-election next year warned employees in a staff-wide email they could be fired from their jobs without cause if they chose not to "remain loyal and support" the candidate.

Colleton County Sheriff R.A. "Andy" Strickland sent the threatening email August 19, according to a copy obtained by The Post and Courier.

In the message, Strickland reminded employees of the sheriff's office that South Carolina is an at-will state, meaning there is no need to provide just cause to a worker to terminate their employment.

"If a potential candidate contacts you, my advice to you would be not to get involved," Strickland wrote in the email.

"Read between the lines and I ask that you remain loyal and support me as a leader as well as a Sheriff," the message continued. "From here on out, zero tolerance is now in effect ... Stay in your lane."

The sheriff signed the email by writing "I approved this message" followed by emojis of a police officer, a 100 percent symbol, a man in a purple leisure suit doing a disco dance move and a patrol car.

At least five people have come forward announcing intentions to run against Strickland in 2020.

Strickland did not immediately respond to a Post and Courier request for an interview. After news of the threatening message to staff broke in the media, a follow-up statement from Strickland on Tuesday reiterated his message for people to believe in him.

"The role of Sheriff is similar to that of a coach," he said in an emailed statement. "Someone who is motivated, hands-on and passionate, encouraging their team, never giving up on them no matter how hard the struggle. Believing in me and what our office stands for allows us to be on the same page ensuring the well-being of the citizens of Colleton County."

Thom Berry, a spokesman for the State Law Enforcement Division, said he was unfamiliar with the email and was not aware of an investigation into the matter.

South Carolina Sheriffs' Association spokesman Jarrod Bruder declined comment.

When Strickland, a Democrat, was elected in late 2012, he became the youngest sheriff in South Carolina. His tenure was considered a much-needed boost to low morale and a chance to address violent crime.

Violent crime statistics in Colleton County and Walterboro both peaked in 2007, when the Sheriff’s Office dealt with 302 incidents. Three people, including a toddler, were killed in a drive-by shooting in 2009. The following year, a state investigation netted 20 gang members during a massive raid.

In addition to the surging crime, Colleton County's Sheriff Department has been marred by inter-departmental scandal over the years.

Strickland unseated George Malone, who did not decide to seek a third term in 2012.

Malone made headlines when his wife was hospitalized in March 2011 after she fell from a moving vehicle during a confrontation with her husband’s administrative assistant. His spouse needed to be airlifted to the hospital and she was later diagnosed with a leg injury. A four-month SLED investigation led to no charges in the case.

in 2012, a former lieutenant with the sheriff’s office pleaded guilty to a federal charge for tipping a friend off about a federal drug investigation last year.

Other candidates who have announced include: Dolphus Pinckney, Craig Stivender, Harold Ray Lowery, Anthony Buchanan and Chris Lovelace. All have previous law enforcement experience in Ridgeville, Walterboro and Colleton County.

A recent Post and Courier investigation showed widespread corruption and scandal in numerous South Carolina sheriff's departments. In the past decade, no fewer than 11 of South Carolina’s 46 counties have seen their sheriffs accused of breaking laws — nearly one in four.