SC sheriff trial begins with stories of corruption, abuse. 'You just did what you were told.'

COLUMBIA — The corruption trial of former Chester County Sheriff Alex “Big A” Underwood opened April 12 with prosecutors cracking the lid on what they contend was a pattern of abuse that stretched years. That included testimony from two deputies who said Underwood and the department brass ordered them to work long hours fixing up the sheriff’s property and keeping tabs on his political opponents.

Federal prosecutors in their opening arguments also made the case that Underwood skimmed money from public accounts, siphoned taxpayer funds to cover his and his wife’s first-class plane tickets, and attempted to obstruct the federal investigation into his department.

“This case is about abuse of power,” William Miller, a prosecutor with the Public Integrity Section of the U.S. Department of Justice, told 12 jurors and four alternates at the start of the trial at the federal courthouse in Columbia.

Underwood, who served as Chester County sheriff from 2012 until his suspension in 2019, faces 10 counts of conspiracy, fraud, and other tampering and theft charges that could carry more than 80 years behind bars if he is convicted. In the same trial, which is expected to last three weeks, two of his former top deputies — Johnny Neal and Robert Sprouse — face 19 additional charges.

It’s one of the largest corruption cases involving a South Carolina law enforcement official in recent memory, despite a parade of scandals involving the state’s elected sheriffs.

Lawyers for each of the accused countered with their own arguments that their clients had protected and served their community for years and were now being unfairly labeled criminals themselves.

Stanley Myers, one of Underwood’s five attorneys, accused prosecutors in his opening statement of overstepping their authority, suggesting the charges lacked merit.

“The only entity that has abused its power is the government,” said Myers, drawing a swift objection from prosecutors.

The charges stemming from Underwood’s first-class plane tickets are nothing more than a “conspiracy theory,” Myers argued. And in response to allegations that Underwood ordered deputies to renovate a barn into a “man cave” on his personal property, Myers insisted Underwood only invited deputies over for work to “build camaraderie.”

“I guarantee you, once you put the context behind that barn, you will see there is no crime,” Myers told jurors.

The FBI's investigation into Underwood dovetailed reporting by The Post and Courier.

The newspaper featured Underwood in its investigation “Above the Law.” The reporting highlighted more than a dozen sheriffs who had been accused of breaking laws they swore to uphold in the past decade. It also laid out how several more sheriffs had abused their positions, lining their pockets on the public’s dime and bullying those who questioned their behavior.

The Post and Courier first reported in 2019 that Underwood had enlisted deputies for renovations on a barn on his personal property. Later in charging documents, prosecutors alleged the work on the barn was substantial, with labor worth as much as $10,000.

A more detailed account emerged April 12.

Miller told the jury that projects at Underwood’s home in Chester involved “weeks of work.” Deputies converted a storage shed into what prosecutors have described as a “man cave,” building a stage, installing a bar, setting up an entertainment center and wiring the unit for lighting, Miller said.

Later in the day, two deputies testified that they were ordered away from on-duty shifts to work on the sheriff’s property. They were called “work days,” testified Deputy Brad Bowers, who worked as a narcotics lieutenant under Underwood.

“We knew what that meant,” Bowers said. “Wear plain clothes. Don’t wear something nice. We were going down to the sheriff’s house to do manual labor.”

Neal, a lieutenant, instructed deputies to report the work days on their timesheets, Bowers testified.

When asked if he ever resisted orders, Bowers said, “You weren’t allowed to have personal feelings about what you were directed to do. You just did what you were told or you knew you didn’t have a job.”

John Hunter, a former sergeant under Underwood, testified that deputies also helped haul plywood, cut firewood and helped landscape around the property’s pond.

Underwood attorney Gil Bell countered that the sheriff only had the barn improved so the department could host annual Christmas parties there, after a tent the sheriff used for the parties had been damaged.

Upon questioning, Hunter acknowledged the barn was used for such parties, which were open to the public.

“This wasn’t just the sheriff and his VIPs?” Bell asked. “This was being used for the benefit of the Chester community?”

“Yes, sir,” Hunter said.

Both deputies were ordered on duty to surveil people with whom Underwood had political differences, they testified. That included a brother-in-law of former Chester Sheriff Richard Smith, who Underwood had defeated in an election.

Bowers, in an unmarked car, and other agents tailed the man during a 30-minute drive home to Chester from a lake in Fairfield County, Bowers testified. Underwood had said he suspected the man was driving drunk. Bowers had other suspicions.

“It was a personal issue,” he testified.

No arrest was made, and the department did not alert Fairfield authorities to its investigation, even though that was customary, Bowers said.

“Sheriff Underwood told us not to.”

In another instance, Hunter and another deputy photographed a group of Chester officials while they dined at a breakfast spot in Richburg. The group included a Chester schools superintendent, the county coroner and a former county administrator, Hunter testified.

Hunter testified Sprouse told him not to write a report on the incident.

“I was told it was off the record,” Hunter said.

Sprouse attorney Michael Laubshire countered by questioning how that work was any different than a deputy’s regular patrol duties.

“What’s the difference between being given a large area to observe and a small one?” Laubshire asked Hunter.

“There is none,” he replied.