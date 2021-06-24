SC shelters rush to adopt out pets with reduced fees as demand slows

Pet shelters around South Carolina are offering low or reduced adoption rates through the weekend in an effort to get more dogs and cats out the door.

The event, called Pick Me! SC, is an annual one to encourage potential pet owners to consider giving abandoned or formerly stray animals a new home. But this year it holds more importance because the surge in adoptions through 2020, as many people were stuck at home and looking for a new furry friend, has slowed.

Additionally, the coronavirus pandemic meant many programs to spay or neuter animals were put on pause last year, leading to a wave of new births, particularly kittens. Spay and neuter centers sterilize animals that they take care of, as well as strays or feral cats that may be brought in by animal control and later released.

"We didn't want to use (personal protective equipment) for spaying and neutering while people were dying," said April Howard, the shelter director for Dorchester Paws.

Shelter managers across the state now aim to send 1,500 animals to new families by the end of the event on June 27.

On the morning of June 24, 785 dogs and cats had been adopted from participating shelters statewide, said Abigail Appleton, chief project officer for the Charleston Animal Society.

Charleston Animal Society has not had capacity issues, but some shelters around the state are bursting at the seams. The kitten season in particular, which is always a challenge for shelters, has proved particularly fruitful this year.

"Our kitten room is just bouncing," said Will Howell, a spokesman for Pet Helpers.

In a few cases, owners who are now returning to in-person work have returned to surrender their animals, Howard said. Some dog owners, for example, might find their pets have new separation anxiety issues after a year of spending most of their time with their owners ends.

That hasn't been the case at Charleston Animal Society, however.

"Usually what happens is people adopt their pandemic puppy and they decide they're very happy with it," Appleton said.

Through June 27, the Animal Society is completely waiving its adoption fees for all animals.

Dorchester Paws is waiving fees for all animals except puppies, which are available for a discounted rate of $25.

Pet Helpers has already been offering dogs for free and doesn't have a discount for cats and kittens, but adopters would leave with free leashes and collars for dogs, or a free pack of litter and litter box for cats.

The Berkeley County Animal Center did not return a phone call but indicated on its Facebook page that adult cats and dogs had a $25 adoption fee, and kittens had a $50 adoption fee.

Information about other participating shelters is available at pickmesc.org.