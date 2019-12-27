South Carolina and other service members who may have taken an at-home DNA test such as from 23andMe or Ancestry.com may be a security risk, according to a new Pentagon memo.

The trendy DNA tests have increased in popularity as a cost-effective way to find out a person's ethnic makeup and investigate genetic health information.

But in a Dec. 20 memo, Joseph Kernan, the undersecretary of defense for intelligence, and James Stewart, the assistant secretary of defense for manpower and reserve affairs, raised privacy concerns about the tests and said they could be a risk to security.

The Department of Defense provided a copy of the memo to The Post and Courier.

"Until notified otherwise, DoD military personnel are advised to refrain from the purchase and/or use of (direct-to-consumer) genetic services," the memo reads. "Moreover, there is increased concern in the scientific community that outside parties are exploiting the use of genetic data for questionable purposes, including mass surveillance and the ability to track individuals without their authorization or awareness."

Kernan and Stewart also warned of service members being lured in by these companies because they occasionally offer deals and discounts to customers who are in the military.

Neither 23andMe or Ancestry.com appears to be offering incentives on their websites.

"These ... genetic tests are largely unregulated and could expose personal and genetic information, and potentially create unintended security consequences and increased risk to the joint force and mission."

Additionally, military leaders were concerned that it could give service members incorrect information about their health.

"When submitting information to these companies, a service member should be aware that the results may inaccurately predict health problems that would appear to raise doubts about a member's medical readiness," Jessica Maxwell, a Pentagon spokeswoman, told The Post and Courier.

Andy Kill, a spokesman for 23andMe, said their health reports are 99 percent accurate and that customers are in full control of their DNA.

“All of our testing is done in the US, and we do not share information with third parties without separate, explicit consent from our customers," Kill said via email. "Customers are in control of how their data is shared, and how their data is stored. They can choose to have their sample stored at our lab, or have it destroyed. They can also download their information and close their account at any time."

Camille Penrod, a spokeswoman for Ancestry.com, said the company doesn't share customer data with insurers, employers or third-party marketers.

"Protecting our customers’ privacy and being good stewards of their data is Ancestry’s highest priority," she said. "Ancestry does not share customer DNA data with insurers, employers, or third-party marketers. Ancestry will also not share customer personal information with law enforcement unless compelled to by valid legal process, such as a court order or search warrant."

The word has gotten to some Charleston-area service members.

Coast Guard Lt. j.g. Phillip VanderWeit, the Sector Charleston enforcement division supervisor, said the group has been made aware about the security issue but further details about enforcement of the recommendation have not been passed down.