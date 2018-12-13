COLUMBIA — After losing a state Supreme Court battle, several South Carolina senators want to clarify when and how the governor can appoint people to lead state agencies and boards.
The group, including Senate President Pro Tem Hugh Leatherman, filed legislation Wednesday that ensures Gov. Henry McMaster and his successors can't place people in positions of power temporarily whenever they want.
Leatherman, R-Florence, said the body doesn't want its ability to review the governor's appointments "circumvented or diminished."
"I expect quick consideration and passage of this legislation that reestablishes the process of how interim appointments are handled, a process that worked well and was unquestioned for over 100 years," he added.
The newly proposed law is a reaction to McMaster's disputed appointment of former Attorney General Charlie Condon as the temporary chairman of Santee Cooper, the state run utility.
In March, McMaster submitted Condon as his choice to run the public utility board full-time. But the Senate failed to confirm Condon for a seven-year term during the last legislative session.
As a result, McMaster moved to position Condon at the head of Santee Cooper's board of directors as the interim chairman. The Senate reacted by filing a lawsuit, claiming McMaster couldn't unilaterally appoint Condon, even if it was temporary.
The Senate lost that legal battle, after the Supreme Court justices criticized the two sides for not playing nice together. Now, the Senate is poised to ensure they aren't put in that position again.
Essentially, the senators don't want a position to become available during one legislative off-season and the governor to fill that position with an interim appointment in the following legislative off-time.
"We are going to clean up that language and make it clear what the Legislature intended," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield.
The bill number on the new legislation signifies how strongly the senators feel about the issue. It is bill Number One in the upcoming session.