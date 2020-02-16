SC senator trying to stop education bill becomes teachers' hero while angering colleagues

COLUMBIA — Teachers across South Carolina view the freshman Democratic senator who has spent the past five weeks fighting a bill aimed at modernizing the state's struggling education system as their hero.

The teachers' advocacy group SC for Ed holds up Sen. Mike Fanning as the only legislator standing up for proposals that help teachers, such as lowering class sizes and drastically reducing required testing.

Fanning is the Legislature's only doctorate-degree educator. And the Fairfield Country Democrat continues to tell the group that organized last year's 10,000-strong protest — where he urged teachers to march around the Statehouse like Israelites conquering Jericho — that his colleagues are working against them.

But to other legislators who insist they're trying to help teachers with a 60-plus-page bill that starts to address South Carolina's education woes, the fiery orator is an impediment to anything getting done. Since debate began last month, Fanning has introduced dozens of amendments and spent hours speaking about them on the floor. Dozens more are expected.

But his main impediment, critics said, is spreading misleading information.

"I just think it's disingenuous when that misinformation is being put out to alarm the teachers," Sen. Ronnie Cromer, R-Newberry, told Fanning in a back-and-forth exchange over allegations spread over social media that the bill could result in teachers being paid less next year.

"That misinformation caused an awful lot of heartburn for a lot of us," Cromer said, noting the emails he received from teachers mentioned Fanning by name. "We're not doing anything to try to harm them. There's no reason to put that information out."

The confusion involved a section of the bill that struck three-decade-old references in state law to teachers' pay. Fanning unsuccessfully proposed restoring the "historic language" to soothe concerns. GOP senators called it unnecessary, noting the budget annually sets teachers' minimum pay, and a separate state law prevents their salaries from decreasing.

"You keep insinuating we’re going to lower teachers' salaries," Cromer said. "That’s just not going to happen."

That was just one of the unusually hostile exchanges last week in a Senate chamber where rules demand politeness.

When Sen. Wes Climer, R-Rock Hill, told Fanning his criticisms were "not made in good faith," he was reminded he's not allowed to question another senator's motives.

Fanning had proposed inserting a $3,000-per-teacher pay raise into the bill, to which his colleagues again asserted that's a budget issue. When they rejected it, saying they have every intention of raising teachers' pay in the budget, Fanning admonished them for not proving it by their vote.

"We had a chance to do something bold here today," he said, looking up to teachers with SC for Ed watching from the gallery. "If you’ve talked to your teachers back home, you know they need a shot in the arm."

He noted thousands of teachers are fleeing the profession yearly, creating a teacher shortage crisis.

Gov. Henry McMaster proposed the $3,000 salary hike in December, representing the second consecutive substantial hike in what House Speaker Jay Lucas has pledged will be five-year effort to bring teacher pay above the national average. The House's budget-writing committee is expected to include the required $213 million in their budget plan.

"What you’re saying is we voted against a pay raise. We didn’t," Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, told Fanning, noting the blasts going out over social media. "This bill couldn’t have done that."

SC for Ed continues to call for the bill's demise, as they applaud Fanning for working to kill it — even as Fanning insists he's only trying to turn the bill into something teachers can support.

One of the group's top priorities is lowering class sizes, something GOP legislators have been reluctant to do, saying the state needs more teachers first.

That, along with pay raises, less testing and unencumbered planning time, are among eight items SC for Ed has given legislators until mid-March to address. Without substantial movement on the list, there will be another major protest, the group insists.

Meanwhile, another teacher advocacy group tentatively supports the bill — as long as things aren't tacked on later it considers anti-public education.

Provisions applauded by the South Carolina Education Association include those that double teacher supply stipends, boost scholarships for future teachers, bar administrators from assigning teachers non-classroom duties, restore additional pay for teachers with a national credential and require a 30-minute daily break for elementary school teachers.

"My fear is some of these things we’ve worked very hard to get in the bill — if they don’t pass, they’ll be gone for our teachers forever," said SCEA president Sherry East, who has worked to counter misinformation with her own videos posted on social media.

Much of teachers' criticism has been that they were not consulted in writing the bill, which passed the House overwhelmingly last year. SC for Ed wants legislators to scrap it and start over with teachers at the table.

East said it's not fair at this point to assert legislators aren't listening.

The Senate education panel that spent the bulk of last year reviewing the bill section-by-section held four evening hearings across the state so teachers could attend. And House leaders met with teachers around the state in the off-session.

And legislators have consulted directly with her as well as representatives of the Palmetto State Teachers Association.

"They weren’t included in the beginning, but we have been included since then," she said. "Is it perfect? No. … But you're getting a lot of things we wanted to see. The big thing we haven't seen is class sizes. Is that worth a walkout?"