COLUMBIA — A state senator says a 10-year-old Colleton County girl who died last week took no blows in a shoving match quickly broken up by the substitute and did not hit her head before suddenly grabbing her head in pain while in the principal's office.

Sen. Margie Bright Matthews, D-Walterboro, said Tuesday she wanted to correct false rumors surrounding the death of fifth-grader Raniya Wright. The senator said she's spoken to the families of both girls, as well as the substitute teacher, law enforcement and school officials.

"I’ve head a lot of people say, 'Oh, they were kicking her. They ganged her.' None of that. That’s so far from the truth — not even the banging of head. The head was not even an issue," Bright Matthews said from the Senate podium.

The senator said Raniya and another girl in her class had argued all day before it turned into some "pushing back and forth" just before lunch; the class's substitute teacher intervened, and an assistant principal, who happened to be in the hallway nearby, escorted both students to the principal's office.

"It was all over in not even a minute. They seemed to be OK when they left the class," Bright Matthews said, noting while there was no surveillance inside the classroom, there was video in the hallway.

"Normally good kids act out when there’s a substitute teacher," the senator said. On the way to the principal's office, "they were still going back and forth between them, with their mouths."

Once there, Raniya complained her head hurt, Bright Matthews said. "She grabbed her had, then she was taken to the nurse’s office, which is steps away. Then she became nauseous, vomited, and by the time she was taken to the hospital, she was unresponsive and medevaced to MUSC."

The next day, Bright Matthews said, Raniya's grandmother called her and said, "Oh my God, she's non-responsive. They can't get a lead in her. My grandbaby is going to die!' I was shocked."

Raniya’s mother, Ashley Wright, has said that her daughter was bullied at school and “nothing was done.” Authorities and school officials have been mum on whether bullying contributed to the fatal incident.

Bright-Matthews did not directly address bullying allegations from the podium, other than to tell her colleagues it would be a waste of time to introduce anti-bullying legislation in response to the tragic death.

She called it a tragedy not only for Raniya and her family, but "imagine what the school is feeling, what the teacher who was out is feeling, what the principal’s feeling, the assistant principal, the nurse, and more importantly the other girl on the other side."

Asked later about the bullying allegations, Bright Matthews said, "I think it's a case of a 10-year-old acting like a 10-year-old."

What the Legislature should do in response, she said, is lower class sizes and fund more mental health counselor for schools.

Raniya was among 20 to 22 students in her fifth-grade classroom, she said.

"These kids were bunched up. The desks are all bunched together, with not even a lot of room to walk in the class," she said. "There should not be one teacher trying to supervise 25 kids. If a teacher was in a smaller classroom environment, the teacher would know what’s going on with little Billy."

Staff at Forest Hills Elementary called 911 around 1 p.m. March 25 and reported that a student had collapsed. A school resource officer assigned to the building was on the scene when rescue crews arrived.

Authorities found Raniya in the nurse’s station, “unconscious but breathing,” an incident report stated.

Raniya was initially transported to Colleton Medical Center. She was later flown to Medical University Hospital in Charleston, where she died March 27, two days after the incident.

An autopsy was conducted Friday. Authorities have not released the initial results, saying they are awaiting the results of several medical tests. Those findings are not expected be released for several weeks.

The school district said another fifth-grade student involved in the fight has been suspended. That student has not been publicly identified.