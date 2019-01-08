COLUMBIA — The South Carolina Senate used the first hours of the new legislative session to send a message to the governor's office and wrest back control of key appointments in the state government.
In the first action of 2019, a Senate judiciary panel advanced a bill that limits when Gov. Henry McMaster and his sucessors can temporarily appoint someone to a state agency or board without their consent.
The committee meeting comes more than six months after McMaster temporarily positioned Charlie Condon at the head of Santee Cooper, the state's only publicly owned electric utility.
The Senate had failed to consider Condon for the full-time position last year and contested McMaster's unilateral action to seat him on the utility's board of directors after the session ended.
But the South Carolina Supreme Court ruled state law allowed McMaster to appoint Condon, a former state attorney general, as the interim chairman.
The Senate isn't wasting any time changing that law this year. Sen. Majority Leader Shane Massey, R-Edgefield, and other lawmakers want to ensure the governor can't temporarily appoint someone that the Senate passed on or failed to confirm during a session.
Without a change to the law, Massey worries the governor's office could repeatedly appoint someone to lead a state agency or commission without ever getting the Senate to sign off on it.
"I think it's important to ensure that the Senate's advice and consent role is perserved," Massey said.
At the same time, Massey admitted that the Senate needs to more quickly consider and vote on the government appointments that McMaster sends to them.
The new bill sailed through the judiciary panel, where other bills can often get bogged down. The five senators on the panel voted unanimously for the bill after less than 15 minutes of debate, a sign of how strongly they feel about the issue.
Sen. Chip Campsen, R-Charleston, said the recent Supreme Court ruling made it necessary for the Senate to preserve its power to accept or reject the governor's appointments.
The governor, Campsen said, was not given free reign to appoint whoever they want. The change, he said, is essential to preserving the separation of powers between the governor's office and the legislature.
"We have no option but to address this issue," he said.