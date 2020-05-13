SC Senate passes bill that overhauls how Charleston County School Board is elected

A bill that would dramatically change the way Charleston County School Board members are elected is one step closer to becoming law.

On Tuesday, the S.C. Senate, guided by lawmakers from Charleston County, passed local legislation that would switch the school board election from at-large seats to single-member districts.

This means board members would be elected only by the people who live in their district, using the geographic lines that voters use to elect County Council members.

But the version senators passed varies significantly from what was introduced in January in the House by Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston.

The original bill, brought forward after some legislators said they were inundated with calls and emails from concerned parents who felt frustrated by some of the board's controversial decisions, originally mandated that all nine board members would be required to run for re-election in November.

Four of the board's nine members have terms that expire this year.

This sparked concerns from some senators, including Larry Grooms, R-Bonneau, who said that terminating an elected official's term early would violate the Constitution.

Sen. Sandy Senn, R-Charleston, a vocal supporter of the bill since it was first introduced, worried about the consequences of starting over with an entirely new board next year.

"I know a lot of people were very angry with the school board, but they still run our children's lives, and if we just snatch everybody out, it would be complete chaos," she said.

The House bill also would have switched the fast-approaching November school board election to single-member districts.

The amended bill passed by the Senate would begin single-member elections in 2022. Board members vying for a spot this year would still run at large but would only be elected to serve a two-year term.

"Theirs was to chop the head off of the beast and ours was let's change the way the beast is growing," Senn said.

Since it was passed in the Senate with amendments, the bill now awaits final approval in the House before it can be sent to the governor's desk.

Senn and Grooms both said they believe the bill would get approval from the House.

When reached Wednesday morning, Stavrinakis said he had not yet seen the Senate's amended version but said he's "still confident that we'll see something passed."

CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt said the district remains neutral on the bill and district staff will work with and support all board members, regardless of how they’re elected.

"Our current Board members ran to ensure that our schools are serving our students well. I predict that the next group of Board members, regardless of being elected from single-member districts or the current districts, will tell you exactly the same thing," board chairman the Rev. Eric Mack said in an email to The Post and Courier.

"Ideally, the only political considerations would be, are we, as elected officials, good stewards of state and local resources and are we making sound policy decisions to create the best school system for the children of Charleston County," he continued.

At the center of the controversy that sparked the bill in the first place are a dozen or so broad, sweeping changes board members passed that are designed to overhaul schools across the county, including changes to magnet school programs and school closures. Some sparked fiery protest from parents, who said the actions didn't include community input and lacked adequate vetting.

Advocates for single-member elections say they will provide parents with a clear, elected representative that they can hold accountable moving forward.

"When a constituent has a problem with what the school board is doing, they pick up the phone they call that school board member, and they don't call me," Senn said.

Board member the Rev. Chris Collins, who is up for re-election in November, said he thinks the bill will allow parents to have a louder voice when communicating with representatives.

"They just simply want to voice in our democracy. And I know this past year or two we have failed, we have not done a good job of listening to people in the community," Collins said.

If the bill gets final approval, the single-member district lines will be drawn after the 2020 U.S. Census and will correspond with Charleston County Council election districts, unless the Charleston legislative delegation decides to alter them, although Senn said this was unlikely.

"There would have to be a significant reason for us not to follow the County Council lines," she said.

The amended bill also included a provision eliminating the requirement that hopeful school board candidates collect signatures before qualifying to be on the ballot.