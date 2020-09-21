SC Sen. Tim Scott won’t answer questions about his views on Supreme Court vacancy

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott won't say if he supports immediately filling the Supreme Court vacancy that opened following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last week.

He avoided the question Monday during a campaign event for GOP congressional candidate Nancy Mace in North Charleston, though his office later issued a statement denoting that Republicans are in control of the Senate.

"In March 2016, Sen. Scott stated ‘The last time a majority of the American people went to the polls, they elected conservatives and a Republican Senate to be a check-and-balance to President (Barack) Obama and his agenda,’ " it read.

"As you know, in 2018 the American people chose to keep a Republican Senate in support of a Republican president, which was not the case in 2016,” his spokesman stated.

Scott, R-S.C., is one of about 30 GOP senators listed by The Washington Post who have not vocalized their support for President Donald Trump's decision to fast-track filling the spot in a matter of weeks.

Trump is expected to announce his endorsed successor to the liberal Ginsburg as soon as Friday. The speed of the move has drawn attacks from Democrats who say the pick should be put on hold until after the results of the Nov. 3 election.

Scott's silence on the matter Monday comes four years after he was among the Republican voices who condoned halting the Democrats' push to add Obama pick Merrick Garland to the high court in the last year of his presidency.

"I will not consider any Supreme Court nominee until after the country has elected our next president in November and they have taken office in January 2017," Scott said at the time.

"This is about the principle that the American people must have a voice in who the next Supreme Court nominee will be and I intend to honor that principle," he added.

The lone African American Republican in the Senate, Scott is seen as a staunch Trump ally who is often praised by the president, though he has previously criticized the commander in chief for his offensive comments.

Last month, Scott gave one of the closing speeches at the Republican National Convention, throwing strong support to Trump over Democrat Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., chairman of the Judiciary Committee who was also at the Mace event Monday, repeated his support for Trump and the GOP majority moving quickly.

"I will be leading the charge to make sure that President Trump’s nominee has a hearing, goes to the United States Senate for a vote," Graham said. "Because that is my job and I believe I am doing what the people of South Carolina want me to do in this regard."

Afterward, Graham issued a media release detailing a letter he sent to committee Democrats putting responsibility on them for the GOP push. He cited the treatment Brett Kavanaugh received during his confirmation versus that given to previous members of the court.

"It’s clear that there already is one set of rules for a Republican president and one set of rules for a Democrat president," Graham said in the letter.

“I therefore think it is important that we proceed expeditiously to process any nomination made by President Trump to fill this vacancy," he added. "I am certain if the shoe were on the other foot, you would do the same.”

Scott wasn't totally silent on the issue. When he introduced Graham at the Mace event he made a quip about how he is OK with being the junior senator from South Carolina.

Scott's office said the senator would next be in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday "to discuss the path forward."

So far only two Republicans, Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine, have spoken out against fast-tracking the nomination and voting process before the election.