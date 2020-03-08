SC school voucher bill advances in the Senate, but without agreement on specifics

COLUMBIA — A proposal that the state pay up to $6,600 yearly for students' private school expenses advanced Thursday in the Senate, but only to broaden the debate beyond its sponsors, as even they questioned the plan's specifics.

After weeks of meetings on the controversial voucher bill, a Senate panel — part of it, anyway — sent an outline for a scaled-down version to the full Senate Education Committee. All three Republicans at the meeting are among the bill's sponsors. The panel's two Democrats were in another meeting.

"We need more discussion than the three of us," said Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, the main sponsor and the panel's chairman. "If it's something that's going to work, it will require a lot more involvement."

Opposition is guaranteed from Democrats, who have pledged to block the bill, should it reach the Senate floor.

While the bill advanced with drafted changes, the panel didn't actually vote on them, shifting all decisions to the 17-member full committee. The movement came after the Senate passed an education bill that's dominated the chamber's first eight weeks of session.

Under the voucher amendment, all children who have special needs or qualify for Medicaid would be eligible. But participation would be capped at 2,000 students in kindergarten through eighth grade in the 2021-22 school year. Participation could rise by another 2,000 students annually for the next four years, adding one grade of high school each year, to eventually cap out at 10,000 students K-12.

Massey stressed that the cost of the altered plan can't exceed $13.2 million the first year, far below the potential $222 million that state fiscal experts estimated for the bill as filed.

"And I think that’s high because we won’t have 2,000 students taking advantage of it," said Massey, R-Edgefield.

Under the initial plan, the actual amount of the voucher depended on where the student lives, with a payment equal to whatever the state would otherwise send the district. The state's per-pupil spending ranges from $4,800 in Charleston County, which receives less because of its property wealth, to $11,850 in poor, rural Allendale County.

Massey suggested simplifying that to provide up to $6,600 — almost equal to the state's average spending per student this year — to parents statewide. The total allowed for expenses, including private tuition, transportation and tutoring, would rise with inflation.

But Sen. Rex Rice, R-Easley, worried that won't be enough to cover tuition at private schools that specialize in helping students with disabilities. He also questioned where the money would come from in the amended plan, as he thought the bill would not require putting any more money into education.

"It's a shift in the money," he said. "Instead of money going to wherever they are in the public system, it would follow them to private. ... There are no additional revenues we'd put in the system."

And that goes to the heart of the opposition. Critics of the idea of the state helping parents pay for private K-12 education contend it will take money away from public schools already receiving less than called for under a 43-year-old law that remains the state's main education funding formula.

Various versions of the idea have been debated and defeated since 2004. It took a decade for advocates to score their first win. The still-limited program awards tax credits to parents who pay for tuition upfront and to donors of scholarships for poor children with disabilities.