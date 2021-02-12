SC school districts strive to keep COVID at bay, follow updated CDC guidelines

For South Carolina educators, COVID disruptions have been profound, prompting some school administrators to adjust quickly to a number of sudden restrictions and to implement sweeping safety protocols. As a consequence, thousands of students across the state are pursuing their education from a distance, relying on technology to connect them to their teachers.

But the consensus among educators is that children who opt for virtual learning are at a disadvantage. It’s better to be in school.

President Joe Biden made school openings a priority of his first 100 days. He wants more than half of the nation’s schools to have kids in their building at least once per week but “will not rest until every school is open five days a week,” according to White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

The administration is relying on science and data, and wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to take the lead in determining a best course of action, Psaki said.

The new CDC guidelines, released Feb. 12, call for a phased approach to reopening K-12 schools, based on community transmission rates. The CDC has defined four color-coded categories — in-person, hybrid, reduced attendance and virtual:

Schools in areas with low transmission rates fall into the blue zone; those in areas with moderate transmission rates are in the yellow zone. Both categories qualify for in-person learning, according to the CDC.

Schools fall into the orange zone if they are part of communities with significant transmission rates and are encouraged to operate on a hybrid or reduced attendance basis.

The red category means area transmission rates are high. Elementary schools that conduct regular testing of students and staff, including those who are asymptomatic, can operate hybrid or reduced-attendance classrooms. Middle and high schools should operate virtually. Schools that do not conduct regular testing should stick with remote learning only.

"Low transmission" means nine or less new cases per 100,000 are recorded over the previous seven days, and less than 5 percent test positive, according to CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. She noted that just 5 percent of the nation's counties are experiencing low transmission levels while more than 90 percent have high levels.

Regardless of transmission rates, all schools should practice social distancing, insist on mask-wearing, require regular hand-washing, ensure good ventilation, follow isolation and quarantine protocols and include contact tracing as part of their COVID routine, according to the CDC guidelines.

Additionally, the CDC strongly recommended that teachers and school staff get vaccinated as soon as possible, and that states should prioritize them immediately, although teacher vaccinations are not a prerequisite for reopening. Weekly virus testing of teachers and staff in high-transmission areas also is suggested. If these various protocols are followed, there's no reason the nation's schools should not reopen as soon as possible, CDC officials said.

These are recommendations, not requirements. State governments and individual school districts can fashion their own rules, which typically take into account CDC guidelines.

The White House is hoping Congress will pass the $130 billion American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package that can assist schools with infrastructure upgrades to improve ventilation, purchase safety gear and more.

State Superintendent Molly Spearman said South Carolina is ahead of other states in reopening schools.

“Based on the evidence from the CDC, our own MUSC and other state reports, we know schools are very safe places to be when the proper mitigation strategies are in place," she said.

While testifying before legislative panels in the past few weeks, Spearman noted that schools have not experienced COVID outbreaks, even in areas with high transmission and infection rates.

"You’re better off to be at school than going to church or going to the grocery store," she told senators recently. "It’s one of the few places you can make people wear masks and social distance."

Charleston County School District has had students in classrooms for weeks now at all of its schools. Administrators and teachers say it’s been going well, overall. Though some teachers and parents expressed concerns about failures to observe social distancing, lack of adequate ventilation (especially in older buildings), adequate space for lunch breaks, overreliance on plastic separators, and the possibility that asymptomatic cases are not always counted.

About 34,000 of the district’s students are showing up in classrooms; 14,000 have opted for online and remote learning.

In Greenville County, the state’s largest school district, 52,000 are in person and 22,000 are virtual.

In Horry County, 36,000 are in person and 8,000 are virtual.

In Berkeley County, 23,000 are in person and 13,800 are online.

In Richland County, in-person instruction has been part of a hybrid model offered since September, said Katrina Goggins, director of communications for School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties.

About 8,000 students and 3,000 employees in K-12 schools, public and private, have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since September, according to DHEC's latest update Feb. 7. Spearman has pointed to that data as evidence schools are safe. There are roughly 850,000 K-12 students and 138,000 employees statewide when including public and private schools, though it's unclear how many avoid the school buildings.

Linda Bell, the state's chief epidemiologist, has said that cases reported in schools mostly result from exposure at family and community gatherings. "Schools are among the safest places in our communities," she told senators last week.

In South Carolina as a whole, nearly 480,000 COVID cases have been reported to date, and nearly 7,900 deaths. The entire state, every county, is considered to have a “high incidence” rate (above 200 cases per 100,000 people), DHEC data show. At 220 per 100,000, Georgetown County is experiencing the lowest incidence rate in the state. The worst, currently, is Orangeburg County, with a rate of 848 per 100,000. Many other counties have rates in the 400s and 500s per 100,000.

In other words, the entire state is in CDC's red zone.

Protecting schools

The single-most-effective defense against exposure to COVID (other than quarantining at home) is mask-wearing. The CDC this week issued a recommendation for double-masking — or, at least, using cloth masks that fit tightly on the face.

All school districts in the state but one require the use of masks. Berkeley County School District, while strongly encouraging their use, leaves it to individual principals and teachers to determine mask policy. Most principals have opted to enforce a mask-wearing rule.

District and state officials have clashed over face-covering mandates. In September, Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman threatened to pull access to state-owned school buses in the county if the district didn’t comply with the state’s face-covering requirements.

In a series of letters back and forth between the district and the state, Berkeley County School Superintendent Eddie Ingram challenged Spearman’s authority to issue such a mandate.

The district eventually updated its policy to require masks on buses.

Berkeley county schools offer virtual learning only to seventh through 12th graders, but many have occupied classrooms since the start of the academic year, spokeswoman Katie Tanner said.

District officials rely on CDC and DHEC recommendations to craft or adjust COVID protocols, she said.

Before January, Dorchester District 2 planned to minimize the number of students attending school in person because of soaring transmission numbers, but the district has changed its plan.

All elementary school students will return to the classroom on Feb. 15. Most other students will return by Feb. 22, officials announced.

By that date, the district will have nearly 17,000 students physically in school and about 7,800 in its virtual academy.

News safety protocols and practices will help ensure the safety of students, teachers and staff, district officials said.

Sara Rutledge, who taught math at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant until this year, when she opted not to renew her contract because her husband is immunocompromised, said Charleston County School District overall has done a good job coping with the pandemic and its impacts.

“For the most part, the mask mandate has been very well implemented, and that’s why we haven’t had outbreaks,” she said.

But it’s impossible to know the full extent of potential exposure and spread without rigorous and regular testing, she added.

“We don’t have any idea how many people are asymptomatic in a room, or in a building,” Rutledge said.

Plastic dividers might seem like a good idea, but they are no substitution for good ventilation and provide a false sense of security, she said.

“Putting kids closer together because of plexiglass just puts more people in the room, which increases the need for better ventilation,” she said.

Jeff Borowy, chief operating officer for Charleston County schools, said the district is ready to implement changes quickly, but will consult with the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control and with the Medical University of South Carolina before doing so.

DHEC could adjust its guidelines based on what the CDC says, and MUSC provides essential medical expertise that helps the district with any implementation effort, Borowy said.

He credited the district’s nimbleness to an attentive and talented workforce able to make adjustments on the fly.

“If the community (infection) rate is higher, the odds are that schools are going to be higher,” and vice versa, he said. “But if you look at what’s happening in the community compared to schools, we tend to be lower.”

That’s because of adherence to strict protocols that have been put in place. Students, he said, are very cooperative.

“They’ve been home too long; they want to be in school.”

Allison Ross Eckard, division director of MUSC’s Department of Pediatric Infectious Diseases, told the Charleston County School Board in December that very few transmissions could be attributed to in-school contacts; most positive cases in the schools could be traced to transmissions that occurred outside of school. Although athletic activities, especially team sports, likely were a growing factor in virus transmissions, she said.

COVID and the law

The state Senate on Feb. 9 passed a bill to make teachers immediately eligible for the COVID vaccine, but the bill is likely to take most of the rest of the month to get through the House and legislative committees. By March, the next group in line, which includes teachers, becomes eligible to receive the vaccine.

Charleston County School District officials are standing by to help, Borowy said. District staff, in coordination with MUSC, will administer the shots at district-designated sites, probably North Charleston High School, Burke High School, West Ashley High School and Wando High School.

“We’re ready to go when the vials show,” he said.

On Feb. 7, Gov. Henry McMaster rebuffed calls to prioritize teachers for the vaccine.

“If we allow teachers to jump the line, we are taking vaccines from our most vulnerable population who are dying from this virus,” he posted to Twitter. “That is unethical, immoral, and absolutely unacceptable.”

McMaster has argued that it’s essential to get those most at risk — health care workers, first responders, nursing home staff and seniors 65 and up — protected first.

Laura Peaden, a teacher at Jennie Moore Elementary School in Mount Pleasant, said his comments have caused many teachers to feel undervalued. They are serving on the front lines, too, often in indoor environments and with a degree of uncertainty about infection rates. It’s only because of teacher attentiveness that the situation has not spiraled out of control, she said.

“It (in-school learning) seems to be working only because we are constantly telling students to pull up their masks, and we distance when we can, but it’s very difficult with 24 students in a class and then more in the hallway when they’re going to Special Area or dismissal,” Peaden said.

Teachers sanitize their hands diligently, eat outside when the weather allows, and often wear two masks together for extra protection.

“It's exhausting,” she said. But it’s helping to keep the numbers down.

On Feb. 10, the Senate advanced a bill that would allocate $50 million to provide most South Carolina teachers with lump-sum payments amounting to 2 percent of their salaries.

The “step increase” is meant to deliver a salary bump that had been halted last year when the Legislature froze state spending.

Andrew Miller contributed reporting from Berkeley County, Jerrel Floyd from Dorchester County, Seanna Adcox and Adam Benson from Columbia, Ryan Gilchrest from Greenville, and Nick Masuda from Myrtle Beach.