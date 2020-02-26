SC school district officials hit with ethics fines for votes tied to spouses

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s top government watchdog sanctioned a pair of Columbia school district board members who each voted for contracts that netted hundreds of thousands in public dollars for nonprofits partly controlled by their spouses.

Jamie Devine, board chairman for Richland County School District One, said in a statement that a State Ethics Commission's ruling against him went contrary to legal advice he received regarding his spouse's board position with EngenuitySC, which has partnered with the district on science education programs.

Richland One board member Beatrice King, who once warned Devine about his potential conflict, was fined for her own failure to recuse herself on votes for district contracts that went to Prisma Health. Her husband, George, sits on that medical center's board.

Two Richland One contracts for Prisma athletic training between 2017-18 totaled $374,000. George King's position on the Prisma Board is unpaid, according to the group's most recent tax form, though he reported roughly $16,700 in related Prisma compensation that year.

Beatrice King self-reported her matter to the Ethics Commission and said she should have recused herself from the votes. She agreed earlier this month to pay a $700 fine.

The ethics complaint against Devine pointed to his August 2018 vote to award $550,000 to EngenuitySC, though that group received more than $2.4 million in Richland One contracts between 2014-18, tax records show.

Devine, whose complaint was filed in June 2019 by Columbia resident Julie Latham, told The Post and Courier he paid a $1,000 fine, though the ethics order has not yet been released.

He had argued to the commission that his wife, Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, does not receive a salary or other financial benefits through her EngenuitySC position.

Beatrice King was the one who questioned Jamie Devine about the arrangement in an August 2018 board meeting. At the time, Devine defended the district's work with EngenuitySC and insisted the contracts had nothing to do with his spouse's ties to the group.

During the meeting, another board member, Cheryl Harris, defended Devine. She said it was "out of place and out of order" for King to suggest Devine recuse himself.

Harris is also an EngenuitySC board member. She joined Jamie Devine in the August 2018 vote approving the contract but Harris was not mentioned in the one-page complaint sent to the Ethics Commission.

In his statement, Jamie Devine said he didn't mean to violate ethics laws. He said he sought legal advice from the district's general counsel, who advised him he only needed to recuse himself from votes that involved a financial benefit to him or a family member.

He stressed that Isaac Devine's unpaid position with the nonprofit has not resulted in any financial benefit for his family.

"Although I do believe this ruling is contrary to what we have always been advised regarding recusal when it comes to entities in which there is no economic interest, I accept the decision of the commission," Jamie Devine said.

Reached by phone, Isaac Devine referred a reporter to her husband's statement.

Ethics cases are confidential until the commission determines probable cause. Jamie Devine said he received a warning from the ethics commission and already paid a fine. Meghan Walker, the agency's executive director, said she couldn't release more details.

Isaac Devine is no longer a member, but the EngenuitySC board includes some of the region's most influential figures: Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen, Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston, Cayce Mayor Elise Partin and Lexington County Councilman Scott Whetstone.

Contributions to EngenuitySC from USC and Midlands local governments totaled more than $3.5 million from 2014 to 2018, records show. Isaac Devine sat on the 18-person board each of those years prior to 2018. Each of the board positions are reported as unpaid, the records show.

The most in contributions from a single agency came from Richland One.

With the money netted from the district, EngenuitySC reported on tax forms that it ran career development events such as "dress to impress" and other installations that bolstered science and math programming and teaching at Richland One schools.

It also pointed to its work with local businesses, which helped introduce thousands of Richland One students to possible careers in engineering, computer science and information technology.

EngenuitySC's executive director, Meghan Hickman, was not immediately available to respond to questions Wednesday.

Two months prior to Jamie Devine's vote that Beatrice King called into question, she voted to approve one of the district's two contracts that went to Prisma Health while her husband sat on the board.

In the self-reported complaint she sent to the commission in September, she acknowledged her failure to recuse herself from the votes. She said she had previously helped approve athletic training for another vendor, before the contracts switched to Prisma Health.

She didn't immediately respond to a request for comment left with her lawyer Wednesday.

Richland One has faced other questions in recent weeks about how it spends public money.

The Post and Courier earlier this month revealed Richland One paid tens of thousands of dollars to Isaac Devine directly for legal work she performed on public improvement bonds issued by the district.

That highly specialized legal work was outside the scope of Isaac Devine’s primary real estate practice, which typically involves title searches and real estate closings, the newspaper found.

Isaac Devine maintained she was qualified to do the work and Jamie Devine recused himself from voting on the contracts involving his spouse.

The district also recently paid $500,000 in no-bid contracts for a series of science events and children's books authored by Columbia pastor Eric Davis, The Post and Courier reported.

Davis, son of former longtime Richland One member Shirley Davis, told the newspaper his Irly Bird programs provide a valuable service to students.