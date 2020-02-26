SC school district chairman faces ethics probe for contracts with nonprofit tied to spouse

COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s top government watchdog is finishing an investigation into a complaint that the chairman of a Columbia school district voted to contribute hundreds of thousands in public dollars to a science education nonprofit when his wife was a board member.

Jamie Devine, board chairman for Richland County School District One, told the State Ethics Commission that his wife, Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine, does not receive a salary or other financial benefits through her board position with Columbia nonprofit EngenuitySC.

Jamie Devine was questioned about his wife's role with Engenuity by a fellow commissioner before the district awarded Engenuity a $550,000 contract in August 2018. Jame Devine joined his fellow commissioners in the 6-1 vote authorizing the contract.

That vote is the subject of a complaint filed with the ethics commission in June 2019.

Jamie Devine didn't immediately return a message Wednesday. In a response to the commission complaint, he defended the school district's work with Engenuity, which dates several years.

He also stressed he did nothing wrong in voting to approve their contracts because of his wife's unpaid position with the nonprofit, which he said has not resulted in any other financial benefit for his family.

Ethics cases are confidential until the commission rules on them. Meghan Walker, the agency's executive director, confirmed the commission handed down an order in Devine's case, but said it hadn't yet been formally issued and could not be released.

Between 2014-18, Richland One paid Engenuity more than $2.4 million, tax records show. Isaac Devine sat on the 18-person board each of those years prior to 2018. Each of the board positions are reported as unpaid, the records show.

Isaac Devine is no longer a board member but the Engenuity board includes some of the region's most influential figures: Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin, University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen, Richland County Councilman Paul Livingston, City of Cayce Mayor Elise Partin and Lexington County Councilman Scott Whetstone.

It also includes Cheryl Harris, another Richland One commissioner. She joined Jamie Devine in the August 2018 vote approving the contract but Harris was not mentioned in the one-page complaint sent to the Ethics Commission.

Contributions to Engenuity from USC and Midlands local governments totaled more than $3.5 million from 2014 to 2018, records show.

The largest amount from a single-agency came from Richland One.

With the money netted from the district, Engenuity reported on tax forms that it ran career development events such as "dress to impress" and other installations that bolstered science and math programming and teaching at Richland One schools.

It also pointed to its work with local businesses, which helped introduce thousands of Richland One students to possible careers in engineering, computer science and information technology.

Engenuity's executive director, Meghan Hickman, was not immediately available to respond to questions Wednesday.

Prior to the August 2018 vote, Jamie Devine and Harris, his fellow board member, defended the district's relationship with Engenuity. They insisted the contracts had nothing to do with their ties to the group.

"There is no economic impact to my family," Jamie Devine said at the meeting. "She is just a board member because she serves on city council. She is a city council appointee."

Richland One has faced other questions in recent weeks about how it spends public money.

The Post and Courier earlier this month revealed Richland One paid tens of thousands of dollars to Isaac Devine directly for legal work she performed on public improvement bonds issued by the district.

That highly specialized legal work was outside the scope of Isaac Devine’s primary real estate practice, which typically involves title searches and real estate closings, the newspaper found.

Isaac Devine maintained she was qualified to do the work and Jamie Devine recused himself from voting on the contracts involving his spouse.

The district also recently paid $500,000 in no-bid contracts for a series of science events and children's books authored by Columbia pastor Eric Davis, The Post and Courier reported.

Davis, son of former longtime Richland One member Shirley Davis, told the newspaper his Irly Bird programs provide a valuable service to students.

This story will be updated.