SC's Savannah River Site 'all clear' after security incident Tuesday morning

  • Updated
Savannah River Site sign (copy)
An undisclosed incident at the federal government's Savannah River Site prompted an emergency response at the nuclear energy facility on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020. File/Staff 

A security incident prompted an emergency response Tuesday morning at the Department of Energy's Savannah River Site near Aiken. 

Authorities issued an "all clear" Tuesday afternoon after the incident was downgraded, officials said. 

"The emergency event was declared due to a security event when a vehicle attempted to enter a secure area of the site for routine work activated explosive detection devices," officials said. "After an extensive inspection by law enforcement personnel, the vehicle was cleared."

Barriers are open at the site, which has resumed normal operations, officials said. 

Earlier, the site was shut down by the incident, which took place in the L-Area, according to the Aiken Standard

L-Area houses spent nuclear fuel

The Savannah River Site includes the now-canceled Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility. The project was intended to turn weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for nuclear power plants and cost taxpayers more than $8 billion before it was officially cancelled in 2018. 

Contractors behind the failed project face a federal lawsuit after they allegedly misused federal funds intended to help workers relocate to South Carolina and Georgia.

Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

