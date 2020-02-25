SC's Savannah River Site 'all clear' after security incident Tuesday morning

A security incident prompted an emergency response Tuesday morning at the Department of Energy's Savannah River Site near Aiken.

Authorities issued an "all clear" Tuesday afternoon after the incident was downgraded, officials said.

"The emergency event was declared due to a security event when a vehicle attempted to enter a secure area of the site for routine work activated explosive detection devices," officials said. "After an extensive inspection by law enforcement personnel, the vehicle was cleared."

Barriers are open at the site, which has resumed normal operations, officials said.

Earlier, the site was shut down by the incident, which took place in the L-Area, according to the Aiken Standard.

L-Area houses spent nuclear fuel.

The Savannah River Site includes the now-canceled Mixed Oxide Fuel Fabrication Facility. The project was intended to turn weapons-grade plutonium into fuel for nuclear power plants and cost taxpayers more than $8 billion before it was officially cancelled in 2018.

Contractors behind the failed project face a federal lawsuit after they allegedly misused federal funds intended to help workers relocate to South Carolina and Georgia.