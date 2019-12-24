FOLLY BEACH — An iconic Charleston landmark will again light the night sky for a few hours during the coming holidays.

Dominion Energy and Save the Light Inc. have joined forces to relight the Morris Island Lighthouse.

Save the Light — which oversees conservation efforts of the lighthouse — announced the plans in a Facebook post Monday.

The famed lighthouse will once again light the night skies on Christmas Day from 6 to 9 p.m. and on New Year's Eve from 6 to 10 p.m.

Dominion spokesperson Persida Montanez said engineers will use 12-volt batteries, LED lights and a solar panel that are connected to an app to illuminate the historic landmark.

The lighthouse was constructed in 1876 but was replaced by the Charleston Light on Sullivan’s Island in 1962. The Morris Island landmark still stands in spite of severe erosion.

"It's absolutely breathtaking to look out there on the surf," James Island resident Al Hitchcock told The Post and Courier in 2018. Hitchcock is a founding member and previous board chairman of Save the Light.

Save the Light bought the lighthouse in 1999 for $75,000. In 2000, its ownership was transferred to the State of South Carolina through the Department of Natural Resources. The lighthouse was then leased back to Save The Light for 99 years so the group could coordinate the lighthouse's stabilization and restoration, and to raise the necessary funds for the work.