On a warm late-October afternoon deep in the woods of Orangeburg County, $6,000 worth of liquor poured out into the dirt.

Sheriff's deputies used shotguns and axes to destroy over a dozen 55-gallon barrels that were actively fermenting moonshine. They'd discovered an illegal still in a remote area near Holly Hill — a place that has seen several busts in recent years.

“If people up and down the East Coast could see how this stuff is made, they’d reconsider their orders,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said after the Oct. 28 raid. “As it is, there will be some empty glasses pretty soon.”

Nearly 90 years after the repeal of Prohibition, moonshine is alive and well in the woods and the storefronts of South Carolina. The heyday of money-making bootlegging has passed but many moonshiners and their descendants are keeping the tradition alive both on and off the books.

Finding and destroying illegal stills was once a far bloodier and more dangerous occupation. Sensational accounts of bootleggers and their encounters with the law often hit the nation's papers, including past iterations of The Post and Courier.

“A raid on a moonshine distillery is always interesting and exciting because fraught with so much danger, one never knowing when a rifle ball will tear its way through his body,” read an 1885 article in The News and Courier.

A bloody rivalry

Moonshiners vigorously defended their territory, both against government agents — called "revenuers" — and their rivals. Shootouts occurred often, according to news records.

One revenuer was murdered on the job in Pickens County in 1881. Another was shot at in Greenville County as he seized a wagon loaded with moonshine and fled from angry bootleggers, an 1883 article recounts.

In the heyday of Prohibition, Berkeley County was the most active spot in the state for moonshine, many revenuers said.

“Just about everyone it seemed in Berkeley County was doing it. And if they didn’t, they at least sympathized with it,” revenuer H.P. Clary told an Evening Post reporter in 1986. He received several death threats throughout his career busting illegal stills.

Hell Hole Swamp in the Francis Marion National Forest was the most notorious area for moonshine. It reportedly supplied liquor to cities across the country, and stories abound about famous gangster Al Capone visiting the area and shipping its liquor to Chicago. The county was sometimes known as "Bloody Berkeley."

In 1926, newspapers reported a shootout in Moncks Corner between two rival moonshine factions led by Glennie McKnight, who was dubbed "King of the Bootleggers," and Ben Villeponteaux. McKnight's brother and one of his associates died in the conflict.

McKnight wanted revenge. He flipped sides and joined the revenuers as an undercover agent to take Villeponteaux down. Just a few months after his brother's death he helped lead a federal raid into Hell Hole Swamp.

According to newspaper reports, a ship entered Charleston Harbor with 100 deputies and by the end of the raid, 17 stills were destroyed and at least 33 men had been arrested, including the Williamsburg County sheriff and a federal prohibition officer. The raid netted more than 75 defendants.

The raid, one of many, didn't stop moonshine from pouring out of Berkeley County.

“Sometimes we’d knock down seven stills in one day,” Clary told a reporter.

A new era

The end of prohibition didn't spell the end of bootlegging, either. When the 21st Amendment was enacted repealing Prohibition created by the 18th Amendment, federal and state governments levied steep taxes against legal liquor. In 1958, the tax was $10.50 a gallon federally. The South Carolina state tax was one of the highest in the country at $4 a gallon.

As a result, South Carolina was one of the leading moonshine states at the time, next to North Carolina, Alabama and Georgia. Reporters estimated that one out of every 4 gallons of liquor consumed in the state was moonshine. Columbia and Charleston were the principal cities involved.

After Prohibition, with less demand for illegal liquor, moonshine often decreased in quality, federal agents discovered. In the 1970s, moonshine coming out of Moncks Corner was the most poisonous in the state due to toxic amounts of lead.

"We were the epicenter," Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker of the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office said. It's been many years since the last time they seized an illegal still, he said.

Many moonshiners were more interested in preserving an aspect of their heritage than making serious money. Judges rarely sentenced moonshiners harshly, viewing it more as a humorous pastime than a real crime.

In the present day you can still find stills in the woods but moonshine has also taken a place on the store shelf. South Carolina changed the law in 2009 to allow for micro distilleries, many of which now market legal moonshine, which isn't aged like it's older barrel cousins. There are currently 30 active licenses for micro distilleries in the state, according to the S.C. Department of Revenue.

Palmetto Moonshine, founded by brothers Trey and Bryan Boggs, was the first distillery to capitalize on the changed law.

They were careful to do everything by the book. They asked a State Law Enforcement Division agent to come by the distillery to authenticate it. Trey Boggs said the agent stepped inside the distillery and said, "I've seen a lot of stills in my career, but never has somebody invited me in."

Continuing the tradition

Boggs found most people were surprised or skeptical of their idea to market legal moonshine. When he first called the S.C. Revenue Department to inquire about applying for a license, the agent laughed, Boggs said. He finds it ironic that their distillery is located right behind the law-and-order courthouse for Anderson County in the Upstate.

Boggs and his brother bought their first still from a fifth-generation moonshiner in Anderson County. He looked like the famous Appalachian moonshiner Popcorn Sutton, Boggs said, wearing a floppy hat and living in an area that looked straight out of the "Deliverance" movie.

They met with other local moonshiners as well, combining the recipes they learned from them to make their own secret recipe.

Moonshine is in their blood. Their relative, Dock Boggs, a folk singer born in 1898, was a coal miner making 7 cents a day. Bootlegging was a way of survival for him, Boggs said.

"The mystique of moonshine has always been around," Boggs said. "People still run the risk of going to jail, not knowing what's in a jar of white lightning, because of the mystique made by the light of the moon."

For him, moonshine is living history.

"It's what our area lived off of when a farmer couldn't live off grain. They went to moonshine," he said. "It was a way of life. South Carolinians are a tough people. They're going to find a way."

Moonshiners, known as a bunch who don't necessarily trust easily, shared their secrets with the Boggs in order to preserve an art that could soon be lost.

"It wasn't just about breaking the law," Boggs said.

For far over a century the attraction of moonshine has continued, waxing and waning through the furor of Prohibition and the ensuing schemes to evade high liquor taxes until becoming a modern-day shelf option.

“The wild and woolly days of moonshine may have passed, but probably as long as there are people who want to drink it, it will be around," a Post and Courier reporter concluded in 1986.