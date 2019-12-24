The haunts of Ghost Island will get at least one more peek, and the owner is promising to protect its history.

The city of Charleston has asked Dr. Christopher Swain, the island's owner, to hold off installing an electric line or other work on the historic Ashley River hummock until staffers make sure all the needed permits were issued.

Swain said he agreed to the pause after talking with city officials and neighbors concerned that the site might be developed for commercial use.

"We are simply beautifying the property for our private use," Swain said of the site across the Ashley River from The Citadel that's formally called Lining Island as well as Ghost and Tomb Island.

He reassured neighbors the island would only be used as a quiet refuge with a garden and a private cottage.

"We informed our neighbors and city officials that we intend to place Ghost Island into an irrevocable trust and to allow a protective easement on the land to assure that Ghost Island will continue to be preserved and protected in perpetuity," Swain said.

The city's move was welcomed by the Coastal Conservation League, which has asked for a state regulator review and not to permit an underground electric line to be run to the site until a detailed archaeological survey can be done.

The check would include whether human remains or "significant historic and cultural resources" are buried there.

"As the city launches its comprehensive plan update in the new year, this latest threat to a fragile marsh island provides an opportunity for citizens and city planners to work together and think creatively about how we zone and potentially develop these significant environmental resources," said Jason Crowley, a league program director.

Lining Island is a round knob of high ground in Oldtown Creek off the river in West Ashley. It is roughly near Charles Towne Landing State Historic Site.

For a small hummock, the island has a larger-than-life history and an almost mystery past. At one time, it held an untold number of graves, as well as a mausoleum. What happened to those remains has never been clearly documented.

For years, the island was one of those Charleston water "haunts," a place to bring boating guests and tell creepy tales about.

It was once owned by prominent Charleston families that included Dr. John Lining, a 1700s physician whose keen interest in science included botany, human metabolism and weather.

Lining recorded some of the first climate observations in the American colonies, and is credited by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as one of the founders of meteorology in the country.

The families had a cemetery on the island.

As the city does its review, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is considering the league's request for a full-bore survey.

Swain said earlier that the family had a ground-penetrating radar study performed where the power line would run, and an archaeological survey isn't needed.

The radar "confirmed that that no underground structures or artifacts are present where the line and small ground transformer will be placed," Swain said.

"Running an underground electric power line to our property is completely unrelated to any alleged historic character of the island," he added.