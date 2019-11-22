SC's Francis Marion forest is set aflame on purpose, but some worry about methods

The wind was right, the forest wasn't too dry. Yet on a bright day in October, nothing was burning in the Francis Marion National Forest.
Paul Churchill, district fire management officer for the U.S. Forest Service, had expected his team to set a roughly 500-acre portion of the forest alight. "Prescribed burns" — or fires set on purpose — lessen the fuel for runaway wildfires and also help native plants.
But some visitors arrived before the fire was set. First came a black Ford truck, rusted at the fenders, then two more — all hunters looking for dogs they'd released in the pines near Boggy Head Rifle Range.
The burn would be put off that day, Churchill said, because the hunters had only so many days they were allowed to loose their dogs.
The cancellation was an example of a long-running tension that ripples through the Francis Marion, a massive public resource of trees, trails and recreation that takes up about half of Berkeley County.
Forest managers working on 250,000 acres of federally-owned property are under constant pressure to complete burns. Most of that area is pineland that should burn every one to three years, but the Forest Service never gets to every acre scheduled for fire in a given year.
"We’ve got so much to burn in the forest here," Churchill said, "that we’ve got to burn what we can when we can.”
Hunters who frequent the forest say the results they've seen from some burns are alarming.
They report coming across groves of dead hardwood trees, which are not adapted to fire in the same way as longleaf pine. They say that the Forest Service is unleashing some fires that are simply too big and that the blazes harm game populations by burning turkey nests or sources of food.
"They have just about ruined that forest as far as game management," said Wilton Stribling, a hunter who conducted burns in the Francis Marion during the 1970s and 1980s.
There are other pressures on prescribed burning, too: growing development in and around the forest is creating more people who would be affected by smoke and road closures.
'Ecological web'
The day after the dog hunt, it was finally time to burn.
A carefully-orchestrated process followed: First, a test fire was ignited to make sure the wind wouldn't carry the blaze too far, then wildland firefighters set out on foot with drip torches, which splashed lit fuel onto the forest floor.
Fires aren't always set this way. In more remote sections where it could be dangerous to light fires on foot, the Forest Service often uses a helicopter to drop self-igniting ping-pong balls, District Ranger Rhea Whalen said.
On this day they began around the edges of the parcel set for burning, walking along a dirt logging road that bounded the section while sometimes cutting inside along well-worn paths. Nearby, a bulldozer sat on a truck bed, ready to move earth into a firebreak if flames got loose.
Fires do more than exhaust dead wood and other fuel on the forest floor. The Southeast's longleaf pine savannah, which once stretched for an estimated 92 million acres but currently is limited to just over 4 million, evolved alongside flame. Fires began by lightning strikes or by native people.
That led to a peculiar adaptation of longleaf pine: the seedling's "grass stage," said Bob Dillinger, an ecologist who was assisting on the Forest Service's burn.
When a fire rolls through the forest floor, the grassy seedling protects the growing bud of the pine.
After it's died out, it's a signal to the plant, and the longleaf will shoot up rapidly, growing as much as 8 feet in the next year, and as much as 20 feet in the year after.
The endangered red-cockaded woodpecker nests in longleaf pines, and other species of grasses and vegetation flourish after fires, too, Dillinger said.
“There are literally hundreds of species that benefit from that ecosystem," he said. "It's all a complicated ecological web.”
Fire management
Stribling had his own career using prescribed fire in several Forest Service-managed properties.
He retired in 2005 from Pisgah National Forest in North Carolina, but the Francis Marion was where he learned to hunt deer and turkey and where he started his career. He now spends four months in a cabin there every winter.
"Nobody loves that forest more than me," Stribling said.
The past decade of burns have left evidence of hotter, higher flames there, he said, damaging oaks and hickories.
Michael Chamberlain, a professor of wildlife ecology and management at the University of Georgia, said the "mast," or nuts and acorns dropped by hardwoods, are a crucial winter food source for animals ranging from rodents to bears. He was unsure of how extensively they had been damaged in the Francis Marion.
Some hunters have also come across burned-up turkey nests. Wild turkeys are at the center of many disagreements over fire use. The birds nest on the ground, in tall grasses, and their hatchlings are particularly vulnerable for two weeks after emerging.
Prescribed fires that have been pushed further into the spring are increasingly likely to coincide with nesting season — and turkey-hunting season.
In some ways, turkeys need fire. Chamberlain's research has found they like to nest in grasses that grow one to three years after a blaze.
The birds are more often struggling with habitat loss and predators, said Charles Ruth, wild turkey project director for S.C. Department of Natural Resources. This summer's survey showed declines in turkey numbers, but the population was healthy overall, Ruth said, with more than 17,000 birds harvested across the state this year.
Ultimately, management needs to extend beyond game species, Chamberlain said.
"The problem that we face is how to manage fire-driven landscapes like the pine forests of the South is in a way that best considers the variety of species that we have, not just turkeys," he said.
Burning pressures
While some who raise alarm over recent burning have histories in forest management, modern techniques have changed, said Whalen, the Francis Marion's head ranger. Still, she said burning can still be an imprecise tool, and there were some parts of the forest where "flames' lengths may have gotten high."
"We’re going to have occasional mortality of species," she said. "We don't go out and try to kill live oaks."
Beyond the vocal group of hunters scrutinizing their methods, the Forest Service faces other pressures. Tracts of private land are interspersed inside the Francis Marion's boundaries, which has allowed for some residential growth in recent years, including a subdivision along S.C. Highway 41. There's new development along the edges of the forest, too.
That means smoke closes roads now used for commuting and fogs the air around new homes. Still, a five-year map of burns in the forest shows many that were still conducted near population centers.
While forest managers of the past have been hesitant to burn near homes, shying away from those burns isn't an option anymore, Whalen said.
Failing to burn means a buildup of fuel on the forest floor, which could allow an uncontrolled wildfire to rage into houses.
"That’s what keeps us up at night, is those areas near the private lands that haven't been treated," Whalen said.