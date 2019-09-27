The oysters are plump and salty. The knives can dig in starting Saturday when the wild harvest season opens.

The wild harvest season means both recreational and commercial oyster cullers can pick across at least some of 5,000 acres of leased, public and "common ground" beds.

Oystering will continue until the waters warm up in the spring, with periodic closures of beds due to storm runoff and other pollution.

Check with the S.C. Department of Natural Resources for licensing and available reefs.

Last year a major sewage spill closed most of the recreational and commercial beds around Charleston — the second large-scale closure due to a sewage spill in as many seasons. But that gave the reefs more time to grow.

This year, so far, "the water is good, the crop is good," said Caitlyn Meyer, of the Charleston Oyster Farm.

In the bigger picture, the South Carolina oyster harvest remains about 100,000 bushels per year, despite threats that range from hurricanes to the pollution in more populated areas.

Aggressive oyster-reef planting, as well as mandated and voluntary conservation practices such as cull-in-place harvesting, are paying off after a concerted state effort to put a stop to bad practices that were stripping beds up and down the coast.

The practices included pickers overharvesting beds and neglecting to return dead shells and oysters smaller than 3 inches back to the bed — "culled in place," as they say. Younger oysters are needed to keep a bed healthy.

"We're starting to see some evidence of sustainable harvest," said DNR wildlife biologist Ben Dyar.

In contrast to the wild shrimp crop, which has tended to be too uncertain for any number of Lowcountry restaurants to rely on, the commercial oyster catch can be found at about two dozen Charleston restaurants.

"We under-harvest and over-plant. We have a good strong crop every year," said Jeff Spahr, of the Charleston Oyster Co.

Oyster beds are considered to be in precipitous decline worldwide, with some 85 percent of them lost in the past century.

About a third of the historic oystering grounds in the state have been lost since the World War I, and more disappear every year. As the coast develops, the crop struggles against everything from rain runoff pollution to boat wakes.

DNR and any number of other organizations have launched programs to turn that around. Today, about 30,000 bushels of oyster shells per year are "recycled," meaning they are put back on reefs or used to create new reefs. Oyster larvae, or spat, attach to old shells to grow new ones.

More than 30 recycling centers are positioned around the state to collect the shells.

Wild harvests of shellfish such as oysters generally are put off limits in South Carolina during summer months, traditionally from mid-May through September. That's partly as a precaution due to the chance of a vibrio bacterial infection and partly to ensure the next year's crop, because oysters start to spawn when water temperatures reach 70 degrees.

But oysters are now farm-raised in pens set in the estuaries — keeping the Lowcountry's salty delicacy on the plate year round.

"The market has been good to us. Pretty much all the chefs understand the value of the locally grown oysters for the customer," said Jared Hulteen, of Barrier Island Oyster Co., one of the growers.