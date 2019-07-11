COLUMBIA — South Carolina's 37 death row inmates were moved Thursday without incident to a nearby unit initially built for them in 1988 that allows for more socialization, according to the state Corrections Department.
"This is a shift in how we manage our death row inmates. For years and years and decades, they were locked in a cell 23 hours a day and we’re getting away from that, like other states are," Corrections Director Bryan Stirling told The Post and Courier, noting he traveled to other states' death rows for ideas before renovations began.
A 2017 lawsuit against the agency, in which death row inmates complained of their solitary confinement and lack of things to do, prompted the makeover.
"The lawsuit made us take a second look at where they were housed to address concerns raised in that lawsuit," Stirling said.
The morning move from Kirkland to Broad River Correctional, across a roadway inside the prison agency's main campus, marks the second time in two years the state has transferred its condemned prisoners.
The inmates packed their rooms Thursday morning and, after the items were searched and inventoried, boarded buses for the short ride over, as a state law enforcement helicopter watched from above, the agency reported.
It's a homecoming of sorts for seven inmates who were sentenced to die more than two decades ago, as Broad River Correctional contained South Carolina's death house until 1997. That's when the condemned were relocated to Lieber Correctional in rural Dorchester County, with the agency's then-director saying officers who deal with the inmates daily shouldn't be the same ones overseeing their execution.
In September 2017, death row moved back to the prison agency's sprawling property in Columbia, freeing up staff at Lieber, where officer vacancy rates were particularly high, and providing easier access to health care facilities and courts.
Death row couldn't return to Broad River Correctional then because it was housing inmates deemed sexually violent predators — prisoners who have served their sentence for sexual crimes but the state considers too dangerous to release. That unit's recent move to a new facility on the same campus allowed for death row's return.
"We are glad to be able to return this unit to its original purpose," Stirling said.
The unit's layout differs from Kirkland, where eight hallways extended like a spider from a core. Inmates are still housed in separate cells of 6 feet by 14 feet.
But the configuration of two floors of cells around a common area with tables and TVs allows for more socialization. Inmates will be able to eat outside of their cell and attend joint worship services. And most will have jobs such as serving meals, cleaning and laundry — though only in the unit itself. The condemned prisoners will not interact with the rest of the inmates at the maximum-security prison, according to the agency.
Renovations over the last few months included adding fencing along second-floor walkways, installing more security cameras and providing officers a control room that overlooks the unit, Stirling said.
"This is more of a traditional dorm with a common area in the middle that allows us to put tables in, so they can get out and eat in a community setting," Stirling said. "It was just not physically possible at Kirkland."
At Kirkland, inmates could socialize with their fellow inmates inside just one hour a day, five days a week, in groups of no larger than six. They also had the opportunity to be outside one hour a day, five days a week, weather permitting. Otherwise, they ate alone in their cell and could worship one-on-one with a chaplain, according to the agency.
The move to Broad River puts inmates back in the same facility as the execution chamber.
But South Carolina hasn't executed anyone since 2011. That's the last time an inmate abandoned his appeals and asked to die. All of the other inmates on death row are in various stages of appeals in state or federal courts.
Even if an inmate exhausted all appeals, South Carolina can't carry out an execution now unless he chooses to die by electrocution, as three inmates have since 1995, when lethal injection became state law.
The state's supply of the three drugs needed to carry out an execution have expired. And all efforts to restock have failed because pharmaceutical companies will no longer supply prisons with the drugs needed to kill people.
Legislation requiring executions by either electrocution or firing squad, if lethal injection is unavailable, passed the state Senate earlier this year. The bill has yet to get a hearing in the House, but debate can pick up in that chamber when legislators return in January.