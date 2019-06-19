Boggy Head Rifle Range was closed indefinitely on Saturday for the second time in three years due to piling trash and vandalism around the property, the U.S. Forest Service announced.

The trash problem is so severe, according to Forest Service spokeswoman Pamela Baltimore, that it has become apparent that people are using the area as a dumping ground.

“I just don’t understand the mindset of why people would do that to a recreation area,” she said.

The free-range area off S.C. Highway 41 is meant to be a “pack it in, pack it out” facility. In other words, Baltimore said, people are expected to pick up after themselves.

“If you’re target-shooting or whatever, you pick up behind yourself," she said. "They don’t have trash trucks to come out there because of the costs, so you’re supposed to pick up after yourself.”

Law enforcement officers patrol the area, Baltimore said, but the Francis Marion National Forest is so large they simply can't find everyone who leaves trash on the property. It's not for a lack of trying: During one weekend in March, 36 citations were handed out.

“The newest law enforcement officer that they’ve had in the area has been quite busy doing that as far as the numbers,” she said. “She’s been very vigilant in working the area and has made contact with a good number of people, but it hasn’t been enough to deter people.”

Rifle ranges have been shut down in the Francis Marion before. Twin Ponds Rifle Range has been shut down in years past for issues ranging from trash, vandalism and shots going off-range, endangering forest visitors. Twin Ponds officials reported in the past that people would take old TV sets and mattresses to the range, shoot them and leave them there.

“In good conscience, we can’t keep the range open if there are other members of the public that are being exposed to unsafe conditions,” a public affairs officer with the Francis Marion and Sumter National Forests told The Post and Courier in 2009.

Boggy Head is scheduled to have a community cleanup day June 29 and is expected to remain closed until then. Anyone interested in volunteering can call 843-336-2200 for more information.

"The forest is constantly working to clean up after people," Baltimore said. "It’s going to be ongoing all the time."