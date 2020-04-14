SC residents faced with challenging recovery after deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years

Buildings obliterated, utility poles snapped away like twigs, lives uprooted — a powerful storm system that swept across the South on Monday carved a path of destruction across South Carolina that left residents with the arduous task of rebuilding in a world still in the throes of the coronavirus pandemic.

At least nine confirmed or suspected tornadoes touched down in the Palmetto State on Monday. National Weather Service teams are surveying communities from the Upstate to the Lowcountry to confirm when and where tornadoes touched down — and how strong they were.

The weather service's data collection and the final picture it paints could take days to complete, the agency's Charleston office said.

Still, the storms were strong enough to "think you’re going to die," according to Berkeley County resident Joe Morrison, whose home was severely damaged.

We understand the eagerness to see how many tornadoes there were across the Southeast with the April 12-13th outbreak, but there is a LOT of work that goes into damage surveys. With damage spread across a wide area, it will be several more days before we have everything finalized

In order to properly assess how much damage occurred and measure how strong a suspected tornado is, weather service teams have to drive to communities damaged in the storm and follow each path of debris and destruction, driving their length at least once, according to the agency.

Teams then have to plot GPS points, take pictures, investigate damage and talk to survivors, the weather service said. After collecting data, they then have to drive back to their field office, analyze their findings and create write-ups, graphics and other documents to explain the devastation.

Investigating the storms

Monday's storm system spawned South Carolina's deadliest tornado outbreak in 36 years, according to the Associated Press. In March 1984, a series of 12 tornadoes touched down, killing 15 people.

But the full impact of the outbreak won't be known until National Weather Service teams have a chance to collect and analyze data from the ground.

Chris Liscinsky, a forecaster with the weather service's Columbia office, said reports from teams looking into Monday's storms are slowly beginning to come in.

Two survey teams were out on Tuesday looking at a pair of suspected tornado touchdowns near Orangeburg County and in Aiken County, Liscinsky said. Final assessments of those incidents were not available Tuesday night.

On Monday, a team confirmed that a tornado rated EF3 touched down in Barnwell County with winds of 140 mph. It traveled 31.6 miles into Orangeburg County, where it left two people dead.

Certainly a windy last few days across the SC Lowcountry/GA Coastal Empire as a strong storm system impacted the region. Fortunately much calmer conditions today for those cleaning up.

Although results of such surveys around the state are still coming in, meteorologists have noted that events like Monday's stand out.

"It's rare to have that many tornadoes that are that strong and come overnight and early in the morning," Liscinsky said. "Obviously, we feel horrible for the deaths across the state."

In the days before the storms hit, forecasters had been warning of the potential for severe weather.

"The potential outbreak will emerge from the juxtaposition of a winterlike upper-level storm system with a flow of summerlike low-level air," meteorologist Bob Henson of the forecasting company Weather Underground wrote on Friday. "The Gulf Coast region has been simmering under relentless heat the last few weeks, leading to the warmest March on record for a number of U.S. locations."

The weather service's Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma issued an alert on Sunday.

"An outbreak of severe thunderstorms is likely today into tonight, with the greatest threat expected from Louisiana through much of the Southeast and Tennessee Valley. Strong tornadoes will be most probable during the day from northeast Louisiana across Mississippi and Alabama."

The agency went on to say that the threat of severe weather would persist into Monday for parts of Georgia and the Carolinas.

At least 34 people died as the storms moved across the South, according to the Associated Press on Tuesday.

"Assuming these are confirmed to be tornado-related, this outbreak appears to be the deadliest single tornado event since the catastrophic tornado in Joplin, Missouri, that killed 158 people on May 22, 2011," Henson wrote on Monday.

In Hampton County, where five people died, authorities released the names of two people who were not identified on Monday: Alberto Hernandez, 41, and Rene C. Rodriguez, 25. Both lived on Browning Gate Road in Estill, the Hampton County Coroner's Office said.

Watching the roof blow off

The line of storms hit South Carolina in the early morning hours after Easter.

Residents from the Upstate to the Lowcountry awoke to pandemonium as roofs were torn away above their heads and windows shattered while they scrambled to seek shelter from the maelstrom around them.

For Morrison, the Berkeley County resident, the experience can be summed up in one word: "Hell."

"You literally sit there and watch the roof of your house coming off, and you think you’re going to die," Morrison said on Tuesday.

After the storms passed, residents like Morrison got to work around the state, taking stock of their homes and helping neighbors sort through the rubble. Some wore masks and gloves and tried to stay several feet apart as they worked to clean up their communities and search for the missing, the injured and the dead.

Morrison's family took Monday to get away from the house, staying with a relative. Now, they’re starting the slow process of rebuilding, on top of waiting for a baby who’s on the way.

In Colleton County, 90 homes were damaged, including four that were totaled. One of them was along Barracada Road in Walterboro, where a tree fell and killed resident Ethel Griffin, 46. Her husband and 1-year-old granddaughter were rescued.

County spokeswoman Meghan Utsey said 139 calls of damage were reported and 33 roads were closed.

The Lowcountry Regional Airport also sustained significant damage.

“Virtually every plane was flipped over,” Utsey said.

State Sen. Thomas Alexander, R-Walhalla, said the path of destruction in Oconee County was hard to quantify.

"We're seeing the spirit of the people coming together, but it's going to be a long, long haul to address the situation. The devastation just goes on and on for miles," he said.

Seneca Mayor Dan Alexander could only sigh when he thought about the destructiveness of Monday's storms, which claimed the life of a Walhalla man.

"It's unbelievable. It's just really devastating, the damage that we're seeing," Alexander said. He said hundreds and perhaps "thousands" of homes in this Upstate city of 8,100 in Oconee County were destroyed. Alexander spent most of the day riding through neighborhoods in a golf cart, speaking with residents and trying to get a handle on just how bad things might turn out to be.

"You see some homes that are just toothpicks, totally shredded," he said.

Seneca, hometown of U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, is tight-knit and groups of volunteers immediately began assisting first responders and their neighbors once conditions improved.

The arduous task of gathering cost estimates ahead of federal aid requests fell to city workers, who in shifts on Tuesday conducted roadside condition assessments and assigned colors to buildings: Green meant the structures were safe, yellow was for those in unknown condition and red — which was a common sight in many of these normally calm neighborhoods — meant condemnation.

Near Moncks Corner, some residents recalled a 1998 tornado that ripped through their neighborhoods.

Ann Baker’s entire house was demolished that year, only days after she lost her husband.

"I buried my husband Thursday and I didn’t have a house Saturday," Baker said.

She rebuilt and shared the new home with her son and his family.

On Monday morning, she and her family feared a repeat.

"Here we go again," Baker's son Mike said with a laugh. He missed the 1998 tornado and said he was surprised how different a tornado was from a hurricane.

"It was just like the house was a snow globe," he said. "It started shaking, then it was gone."

The storm system ripped up a tree and threw it in their pool, and destroyed a shed.

But the Baker's home is mainly intact.

“When your family’s safe, everything else is irrelevant," Ann Baker said.

Disaster relief

As of early Tuesday night, the American Red Cross was helping at least 200 people displaced from their homes by the tornadoes, said Ben Williamson, a spokesman for the nonprofit's Palmetto SC Region. That number only includes people who did not have another place to stay.

"Over the past 24 to 36 hours, we’ve had teams that are going out into communities," Williamson said. "We’re working with the local emergency management teams to identify the hard-hit areas."

But their approach has changed significantly.

The nonprofit, which has decades of experience opening emergency shelters after disasters like hurricanes, finds itself having to adjust because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shelters are no longer an option, Williamson said. And teams of volunteers on the ground are either doing virtual damage assessment or staying away from other people while out in communities in order to follow the social distancing guidelines.

Damage-assessment team members also wore masks and gloves while out in the field, whether they had interactions with others or not, he said.

"Our response is adjusted, but our mission remains the same," Williamson said.

And so far, the need for help has been high in South Carolina.

"This is extremely large (impact)," Williamson said. "There's homes destroyed, flattened. It's not just in one area. It’s a significant response that’s statewide."

Paul Fischer, a spokesman for Dominion Energy, said that at the storms' peak, there were about 72,000 customers in South Carolina without power.

That number quickly dropped.

Within a few hours the number of outages was cut at least by half, Fischer said. By late Tuesday afternoon, there were about 2,800 customers without power in the Palmetto State, with about 1,300 of those in Colleton County.

"We’ve been working around the clock," he said. "In our hardest-hit areas, we're dealing with significant damage. We had tornadic activity that just devastated infrastructure; poles, lines and transformers that are simply gone. Our crews are beyond a restoration effort. They’re in a rebuild effort."

While out in the field, utility crews are following public health guidelines to avoid contracting the coronavirus, Fischer said. The utility asks that the public remain a safe distance away from workers, both because of the danger of electrical wires and due to the pandemic.

State Rep. Gary Clary, R-Pickens, said compounding disasters of coronavirus and punishing storms will put lawmakers in a unique position, should they return to Columbia.

"The governor is making the necessary declarations to see that state and federal aid flows, but that's going to be another part of the equation. If we ever get back to do a budget, that's going to be taken into consideration, and we need to pray that our hurricane season is uneventful," Clary said.

Berkeley County resident Michael Hensley said he's taking the situation "day by day" after he woke up to glass hitting him in the face about 15 minutes after he lay down to sleep at the end of a night shift on Monday.

On Tuesday, Hensley started working through his insurance policy to start the process of rebuilding.

In the wake of the storm, the coronavirus has seemed like a distant enemy, he said. It hasn't stopped neighbors from hugging or pitching in to remove tree and house debris.

His neighbor, Erin Brooks, said he was worried about how her three children would be able to complete their remote schoolwork.

Brooks and her children would soon be staying in a hotel, but needed to find a Chromebrook and chargers they need to do their assignments, she said.

And she also worried about going to a hotel.

After weeks of staying at home due to the virus, Brooks said there was a chance of exposing her children to the virus once they go out into the community.

"The last place I want to have my kids is in a hotel," she said. "I don’t have words right now. We just finished three months of remodeling. Now we have to start all over.”

But in the midst of the destruction, many have been stepping forward to help.

Josh Ingold, who works for a restoration company, came by the Morrison's home near Moncks Corner with a tarp and temporary framing for their nearly-roofless house.

On Tuesday afternoon, Hampton County Council Chairman Clay Bishop said the destruction he's seen on the ground has shaken him, but that he's encouraged by residents helping one another and help coming in from other parts of the state.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office sent a crew on Tuesday to help with tree removal so roads can be reopened. Several crowdsourced fundraisers have also popped up, Bishop said.

"On the flip side of the devastation, it's just amazing to see everybody come together as one and help," he said. "At the end of the day, we're one big family in Hampton County."

