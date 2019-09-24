Anne Rifat and her husband Allan Gutierrez moved to the Lowcountry last May after living in California for years.

The first time they drove down scenic roads like S.C. Highway 61 and its lined canopy of live oak trees, she said they were speechless.

"We still drive that route whenever we can," she said. "It feels like South Carolina. It feels like the southern hospitality you get everywhere else."

That feeling of beauty every time the couple drives the route is what brought them and hundreds of others to Ashley River High School in Summerville on Tuesday.

As part of an S.C. Department of Transportation plan under the Rural Roads Safety Project, hundreds of trees face being cleared in an effort to create wider roadways and remove trees within 25 feet of the pavement.

Rifat said there have to be solutions for the traffic-jammed road — which stretches 6.5 miles from Bacons Bridge Road to the Charleston County line — other than the ones DOT is proposing.

"It's too beautiful to destroy," she said.

Rob Perry, DOT director of traffic engineering, said comments like those from Rifat and Gutierrez were exactly the point of Tuesday's public meeting — a rarity for Rural Road Safety projects.

"Given the historic nature of S.C. 61 and the context sensitivity, we knew we had to sharpen our pencils," he said. "We still want to know what people think. We’ve got everything tonight from ‘don’t cut down one tree’ to ‘you need to build new roads.' "

Though many residents are concerned with cutting down any trees on the historic road, Perry said it's difficult to envision a scenario where no trees are affected by the project.

"I think it would be hard to even add a two-foot paved shoulder and not hit a tree," he said. "But we want to touch as few trees as possible throughout the project."

Perry promised that every citizen who left a comment card at Tuesday's meeting or at the DOT website would receive a response acknowledging their concerns as well as informing them of the next steps in the project.

But ultimately, Perry said something has to be done about traffic safety on the scenic highway.

"There’s one fatality on this road every year, and I want to do whatever I can to make that not happen in the future," he said.

Gutierrez said that while he and Rifat aren't "in a frenzy" about the planned changes, they certainly would like the scenery to stay as intact as possible.

"This is the scenery road," he said. "Maybe an alternative would be to create a road somewhere else."

Rifat added, "it’s tragic to lose that gorgeous corridor."

After gathering and responding to citizen feedback, Perry said DOT would continue meeting with residents and drivers with the hope of having the project out for bidding in the spring and in construction by summer 2020.