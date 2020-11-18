SC reports fewer alligators taken this hunting season; weather and COVID likely cause

The COVID-19 pandemic and bad weather may have combined to spare the lives of more alligators in South Carolina this year.

The state Department of Natural Resources reports nearly 100 fewer alligators were taken during this hunting season compared to last year.

There were 243 alligators bagged in the state during this year's hunting season which ran from the second Saturday in September to the second Saturday in October.

Seventy alligators — a little less than a third of the total — were taken from the middle coastal area of the state which includes Berkeley, Colleton and Charleston counties.

Jay Butfiloski, DNR's alligator program coordinator, said this season saw cooler temperatures which is not great for alligator hunting. He said the reptiles are dependent on warmer temperatures.

"I know there was some cooler weather late and some, I believe some rain and other not-great weather, for being out on water," Butfiloski said. "So sometimes that obviously affects people going."

COVID-19 could have also been a factor.

Butfiloski said some people notified DNR they wouldn't be able to hunt this season because of the pandemic. But he said he would hate to draw conclusions for why this year's numbers were down.

"I don't know if that was a combination of weather or a combination of weather and COVID," Butfiloski said. "It was definitely a strange year all around as everybody can attest."

This season, however, did look very similar to previous years as far as the average sizes of alligators taken.

Three, 13-footers were taken this season, including one from Lake Moultrie that was 13 feet 10 inches long.

Butfiloski said that one may have tied for the largest alligator reported to DNR.

There are a number of companies in the state that will process the alligators once they are taken. One of the larger companies is Cordray's in Ravenel. Owner Michael Cordray said he didn't see a trend either up or down this year as far as the amount of alligators brought in for processing.

"We didn't have an interference with a flood or a hurricane this year, and that seems like that's been the norm for the last four or five years in the past," Cordray said. "We really have not seen a fluctuation. Everything's been really pretty 'even keel' for us anyway with the alligator harvest."

But they did receive the almost 14-footer from Lake Moultrie. It weighed 758 pounds.

"It wasn't the heaviest," Cordray said. "The heaviest one we ever got in was a little over 800 pounds."

The largest alligator Cordray's received from Charleston County this year was about 12 feet long.

When alligator's are taken to Cordray's, the processors can do a lot of things with it. The company offers both meat processing and taxidermy.

Gator nuggets, sausage, snack sticks and jerky are some of the popular food items.

In all, Butfiloski said the DNR had 7,172 people from 47 states apply to hunt alligators in South Carolina this year.